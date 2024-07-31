Eminem was confronted by an AI version of Slim Shady in a wild video “interview.”

In a segment of Complex’s The Face-Off series, an AI version of Slim Shady and (the real) Eminem star in a video interview for the publication’s July 2024 cover story.

Starting off hot, AI Slim Shady promptly roasts his alter ego.

“I’m back because you got your nuts tucked so tightly between your legs f—ing Caitlyn Jenner would be jealous,” he said, pointing at Eminem. “And we ain’t going out like that!”

“Marshall, this is an intervention,” AI Slim Shady continued, calling the rapper by his real name. He then stated that Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine, and Paul Rosenberg “told me you wanted to put out some sort of ‘comeback album.'”

During the “interview,” AI Slim stated that he was attempting to “save our career.”

“To save my career?” Eminem responded. “My 25-year career?”

“You’re not f—ing Taylor Swift,” AI Slim said. “You had one era that mattered: mine.

“Everything that people think of when they think of Eminem is f—ing yours truly,” he continued. “From the blonde hair to the middle finger to the f—ing jokes — all of it, me. And if we’re being honest, the music that you’ve been dropping since I bounced ain’t it.”

“Look man, I’ve grown up,” Eminem countered. “My fanbase has grown up. The world’s changed. People are way more sensitive now. Every other week on TikTok, Gen Z discovers you on Monday and cancels me on Tuesday.”

“Say it with me now, Marshall,” AI Slim responded. “I. Just. Don’t. Give a f—!”

Then, the two alter egos continued to argue back and forth about their career, with AI Slim taking major jabs at Eminem.

“It’s f—ing 2024, man. Let people live their lives,” Eminem said, labeling Slim Shady’s jokes dated. “This sh— ain’t got nothing to do with you. It’s not that f—ing hard. Just respect whatever people want to be called and keep it moving.”