Emily Ratajkowski Slays Upcoming Valentine’s Day in Red Lace

Forget the resolutions… Emily Ratajkowski is skipping straight to the main event, heating things up for Valentine’s Day in sheer red lace.

The 34-year-old dropped jaws on Instagram Friday morning, posting a video of herself in a sheer red lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

In the sultry video, EmRata gets up close and personal, kneeling on her apartment floor before a set of full-length mirrors. She teases the camera, running her hands through her hair and adjusting the delicate band of her G-string in a pose that could make a statue sweat.

The three-piece ensemble, from Lounge’s “Laced with Love” Valentine’s Collection, features delicate red and black embroidery guaranteed to make hearts race. Ratajkowski smolders in the Valentina set, a $125 trifecta of bra, thong, and garter belt that proves some of the best things in life come in very small, very sheer packages.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Fans Show Some Love After Her Latest Lingerie Spread

Of course, the Gone Girl actress’s 28 million-plus followers had no problem expressing their thirst in the comments section.

“Lord have mercy 🔥🥵🔥 I can’t put it into words. My God, Emily,” one enthused fan gushed. “Emily, you’re looking younger every day,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, yet another onlooker decided to shoot their shot with the mom of one. “Am I still picking you up today, or do you wanna just Uber?? Lmk,” they wrote.

This isn’t EmRata’s first Valentine’s Day rodeo, of course. The model is no stranger to slipping into something a little more comfortable for Cupid’s big day. Last year, she was the face of Italian brand Intimissimi’s Valentine’s Day campaign, flaunting her figure in another red set.

Emily Ratajkowski

Hey, it’s still early. There’s plenty of time for her to rock more barely-there red threads before Cupid officially calls it. Stay tuned…