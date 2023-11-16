Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Assets In Barely There Bikini For Her Swimwear Line

Emily Ratajkowski, the renowned model and entrepreneur, continues to captivate fans with her sizzling physique, this time donning a revealing copper-colored bikini from her swimwear line, Inamorata Woman.

The 32-year-old model and mother recently took to social media, sharing a steamy video on Inamorata Woman’s Instagram account, showcasing a new addition to her swimwear collection.

In the tantalizing video, Ratajkowski posed against a blank white backdrop, flaunting her fit figure in the daring two-piece bikini. The copper-hued ensemble featured a bow detail accentuating her lower back, with a micro-mini top leaving little to the imagination.

With her trademark confidence, the TV star bounced gracefully in the beachwear, giving viewers a glimpse of her toned physique before the clip ended, captioned, “We decided to lean in. All new styles coming soon.”

Not The First Time

This isn’t the first time EmRata has teased her swimwear line on social media. Just earlier this week, the actress stunned in a tiny orange bikini as she teased another upcoming release for Inamorata Woman.

In this recent Garden of Eden-inspired advertisement, the model showcased her bronzed skin and svelte figure, standing outdoors while biting into an apple, accessorized with a gold medallion necklace.

Her Instagram Stories displayed the captivating clip, where Ratajkowski oozed charm and allure, presenting the knotted rope design of the swimsuit.

Fans and followers couldn’t contain their admiration, flooding the comments with praises like “Love it,” “Beautiful,” and “Need this,” showcasing their excitement for the impending launch.

Emily Ratajkowski has continually stunned her audience with her fashionable swimwear line, and the anticipation for her latest releases is palpable as fans eagerly await the new styles to grace the shelves of Inamorata Woman.