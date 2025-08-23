‘Emily in Paris’ Assistant Director Diego Borella Dies at 47 After Collapsing While Filming

Diego Borella, an assistant director for Emily in Paris, has unexpectedly passed away.

Borella was declared dead after collapsing on the set of the fifth season of the popular Netflix series in Italy. The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. local time on Thursday. According to the local news outlet La Repubblica, the tragedy unfolded during filming in Venice.

The tragedy occurred during preparations for a final scene at Hotel Danieli in Venice. Medical staff on set tried to revive Borella, but he died at the scene. A local doctor confirmed his death and stated he likely died of “a sudden heart attack,” according to La Repubblica.

Borella was 47.

“Our ambulance arrived at 18.42 (on Thursday evening). Medics made attempts to resuscitate him. But in the end, all efforts proved fruitless. At around 19.30, he was pronounced deceased,” the Venice health service said

Filming of the Netflix Show Has Reportedly Paused in the Wake of Diego Borella’s Death

Production for the fifth season of Emily in Paris was put on hold due to the incident, per PEOPLE.

Diego Borella was a renowned Venetian professional who had an impressive background, having trained in Rome, London, and New York. According to La Repubblica, his expertise extended beyond his profession to include work in the visual arts and literature. In recent weeks, he had been in Italy for the filming of the fifth season of Emily in Paris.