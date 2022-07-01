Why Emily Blunt, John Krasinski Deserve Their Title As Hollywood’s Best-Dressed Couple

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are one of our favorite Hollywood couples to watch when it comes to red carpet events. The Quiet Place stars have been a celebrity it-couple since they first met almost 20 years ago. We took a look through some of Blunt and Krasinksi’s recent red carpet walks to pull together some of our favorite outfits.

How Did Emily Blunt, John Krasinski Meet?

Emily Blunt has always been one to watch when it comes to the red carpet, but her husband John Krasinski is no slouch in the style department himself. The Office star met the British actress almost by accident in 2008. Blunt happened to be dining in a restaurant with a friend when they spotted Krasinski eating there too.

RELATED: Emily Blunt’s First Red Carpet Featured Controversial Trend We’re Happy Is Over

Blunt recalled that illustrious first meeting during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, saying, “I was in a restaurant, he was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend…and my friend Gray goes, ‘Oh my god, that’s my friend John…’ And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh. I kind of [knew right away].”

Clearly, Krasinski made a big impression on Blunt since she agreed to go on a date with him. For that all-important first date, the future couple did something a little non-traditional to kickstart their romance.

Krasinksi told Conan O’Brien, “On our first date, I decided, ‘I’m gonna really hit the gas and bring her to a gun range. I think that I was so sure that I would never end up with her…that I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna blow it right away,’ and then that way you don’t feel bad.”

Well, the joke’s on Krasinski because he and Blunt wound up having a wonderful time together and after less than a year of whirlwind romance, Krasinski popped the question and Blunt happily accepted.

RELATED: How Ina Garten’s Famous Chicken Helped Emily Blunt, Meghan Markle Get Engaged

They married in 2010 and now, in 2022, their family has doubled in size. Blunt and Krasinksi are the proud parents of two young daughters, and we hope the two young ladies will grow up and emulate their parents’ effortlessly elegant yet unexpected styles.

Krasinski, Blunt’s Best Red Carpet Looks

(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Blunt is often deemed the best-dressed whenever she hits the red carpet, so Krasinski can’t exactly wear the same basic black suit for every event if he wants to keep up with his stylish wife. Instead of playing the wallflower, Krasinski is frequently the center of attention himself thanks to his unconventional yet deeply chic ensembles, like this suave silver dinner jacket.

Blunt, of course, is ethereal in her BROCK COLLECTION sheer black floral dress. The ruffled peplum and back split are stunning and the emerald stone details in Blunt’s earrings and ring keep the look from being too monochrome.

The Golden Couple

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Blunt glimmers in gold and we can’t keep our eyes off her in this custom two-piece Dundas outfit. There are beaded embellishments on the top and the skirt that feature lily and panther motifs. She kept her accessories simple, just a pair of yellow earrings and rings, which made the gold of her outfit shine all the brighter.

Krasinksi’s prerequisite dark suit is the perfect complement to his wife’s glittering ensemble, but there are several surprising and delightful details to be admitted in his outfit as well. The pale blue dress shirt was an excellent choice, as was the royal blue and white pocket square. His outfit is deceptively simple, yet devastatingly debonair.

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

For the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns, Blunt turned to YANINA Couture for her floor-length gown that boasted a plunging V-neckline and gorgeous full sleeves that belong in a fairy tale. While his wife looked beautiful in her other-worldly white dress, Krasinski took the opposite approach, which strangely enough didn’t clash at all.

Krasinki looked dapper and modern in his brown suit. It fit him like a dream and served as a great base to make his brightly patterned dress shirt pop even more. It’s a bold and unusual color combination, but Krasinski can’t let his stylish wife hog the spotlight all the time.

RELATED: Best Versace Red Carpet Gowns Featuring Penelope Cruz, Jessica Alba, More

Always So Affectionate

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Blunt wore another of our favorite designers to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. The sleeveless Alexander McQueen gown features embroidered metallic details that give it a timeless look. The asymmetrical hemline is another highlight we can’t help but admire. Krasinski, meanwhile, wears something far simpler, yet no less impactful. His deep blue suit looks amazing on him thanks to a combination of color and fit.

RELATED: Denzel Washington’s Wife Pauletta Is In All Of His Best Red Carpet Moments

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Blunt is just as big a fan of the Michael Kors Collection as we are. The Devil Wears Prada actress wore a custom pink column dress with an unusual design feature: the ruffled structure around her neckline and arms. It was an elegant yet futuristic ensemble that we adore.

Yet again, Krasinski ditched the typical black suit and tie look for something a little more eye-catching. He still wore a suit, but it was in a deep, almost black green color that served as the perfect foil to Blunt’s bubblegum pink gown.

A True Hollywood Power Couple

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America, East)

We’ve finally reached our favorite red carpet moment. For the 71st Annual Writers Guild of America Awards New York Ceremony, Blunt ditched her usual collection of ballgowns and couture dresses and opted instead for a Dolce & Gabbana black floral jacquard blazer. She paired the puffy suit with matching pants.

Not to be outdone, Krasinski wore a deep purple velvet suit jacket that made him look like he was auditioning to play James Bond. Honestly, even though he’s an American, this suit alone would have us casting him as the iconic 007. He and Blunt are already a killer combination on the red carpet. The couple that slays together, stays together after all.

More Stories From Suggest