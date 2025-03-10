Elon Musk’s X Experiencing Major Problems

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) is experiencing a widespread outage, making the social media platform unavailable through mobile, tablet, and desktop.

According to Downdetector, X throughout the U.S., from Boston to Los Angeles. Variety also reported that the social media platform experienced multiple outages throughout the early hours of Monday, Mar. 10. More than 21,000 people in the U.S. and 10,800 in the UK reported the first incident.

After roughly 45 minutes, X was resorted to but was hit with another outage later in the morning. Nearly an hour later, it was restored, only to crash again minutes later.

Elon Musk has not spoken out about the outage.

Elon Musk’s X Platform Experienced a Widespread Outage in August 2024

This isn’t the first time that X has gone through an outage. Musk’s social platform experienced an outage in August 2024. At that time, 66% of users reported issues with its app, server connection, and website.

Musk acquired the platform in October 2022 for $44 billion. Not long after the acquisition, he fired approximately 80% of the employees. He changed the name from Twitter to X in July 2023 and retired the twitter.com domain in May 2024.

Meanwhile, Reddit users took to that platform to share their thoughts about X’s latest outage.

“It’s down,” one Reddit user wrote. “My life is already improving.”

Another Reddit user declared, “Thanks, Elon. I really appreciate your extremely well-run servers on free agency day.”