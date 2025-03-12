President Donald Trump Vows to Buy Tesla Vehicle From Elon Musk After the Company’s Stock Tanks

As Tesla’s stocks continue to plummet, President Donald Trump took to social media, vowing to buy an electric vehicle from Elon Musk’s company.

“To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump praised Musk on his Truth Social platform.

However, the politician revealed that Musk has been dealing with opposition. “But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for.”

He then wrote, “They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out?”

President Donald Trump then vowed to purchase a “brand new Tesla” as a “show of confidence and support for Elon Musk.” He then referred to the billionaire as a “truly great America.”

“Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN?” the world leader added.

Musk has been criticized for his actions while leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He has encouraged numerous budget cuts, which have caused mass layoffs in various government agencies.

Tesla shares have reportedly lost more than 50% of their value since peaking at $479.86 on Dec. 17, 2024. Musk stated earlier this week that he is running his companies (Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, X) “with great difficulty” amid the stock market slump.

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk Sit in a Tesla Outside the White House

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk sat in a Tesla outside the White House shortly after his social media declaration.

NBC News reported that Tesla delivered five of its electric vehicles to the White House on Tuesday, Mar. 11. While observing the vehicles, Trump told Musk they were “beautiful” and then praised the company’s heavily criticized Cybertruck.

“As soon as I saw it, I said, ‘That is the coolest design,’” the president declared about the truck.

While sitting in one of the vehicles, President Donald Trump told Elon Musk he was ready to buy.

“The one I like is that one, and I want the same color,” he told Musk, pointing at the red Model S, which is available starting at $73,390.

Although he didn’t test drive any vehicles, Trump said he might “another time.”