Elon Musk ‘Reduced Financial Support Substantially’ After Ashley St. Clair Filed Custody Lawsuit

Less than a month after Elon Musk was sued by Ashley St. Claire over the legal custody of their child, the controversial billionaire has allegedly reduced financial support “substantially.”

St. Claire’s legal time revealed in a statement to People that the Telsa CEO has “financially retaliated” against the child he shares with her after she filed the custody suit with the New York Supreme Court.

“Elon Musk has financially retaliated against his own child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally,” the legal team from Karen Rosenthal, Bikel Rosenthal & Schanfield LLP stated. “He did this after Ashley was forced to bring this matter to court when he refused to respond to her many private attempts to resolve this matter without publicity.”

The legal team further stated that Elon Musk has filed an emergency application to gag Ashley St. Clair. This is preventing her from communicating about his actions. “The judge dined the emergency nature of the application,” the statement continues. “Even though it is still pending.”

“Ashley is vigorously opposing this application in order to preserve her right to speak out,” the statement revealed. “All while Mr. Musk fashions himself a first amendment warrior and freely communicates via his owned social media platform. Given that Mr. Musk is dedicated to transparency in government, it would be helpful if he administered his own life by the same principles.”

St. Claire filed for custody of their son last month. She alleged that Musk is the father of the boy, who was born in September 2024. This is Musk’s 13th child.

She claimed that Musk was not present at the child’s birth. The billionaire has also met with the infant three times since the birth. However, he has allegedly not been involved in the child’s care and upbringing.

Elon Musk Was Recently Accused of Failing to Communicate With Ashley St. Claire About Their Son

Ashley St. Claire’s rep previously claimed that Elon Musk has failed to communicate with her about their son.

“This has never been about money for Ashley,” the rep told People last month. “This is about protecting the best interests of Ashley and Elon’s child from a man who can’t be counted on to even communicate, much less act consistently in the role of a father.”

St. Claire’s rep then shared, “Mr. Musk spends more time on his own social media platform talking about his children’s mothers than talking to them. “We tried to handle this collaboratively with Mr. Musk, but it takes both a father and a mother to do that, and he refused all conversations.“

The statement was made after YouTuber Jerry Rig Everything accused Elon Musk of abandoning the child.

“Abandons a 5 month old,” the YouTuber wrote. “Won’t pay child support for another 3. And leaves the thief behind at a major event…”

Musk responded by calling the YouTuber an “utter liar.”

“I have always paid extremely generous child support and without any coercion to do so,” he wrote.

“Sometimes the mother asked for money vastly in excess of what the children could possibly need,” he added. “So that needed to be adjudicated.”

Musk hasn’t publicly addressed the custody situation between him and St. Claire.