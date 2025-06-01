President Trump Says Elon Musk Is ‘Really Not Leaving’ After the Billionaire Announced His White House Departure

Despite Elon Musk recently announcing his departure from the White House, President Trump stated the billionaire isn’t “really” leaving the administration after all.

Videos by Suggest

In a joint press conference at the Oval Office, Trump and Musk discussed Musk’s ongoing involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He also serves as an adviser to the president.

“Elon’s really not leaving,” President Trump stated about Musk. “He’s gonna be back and forth. [DOGE is] his baby, he’s going to be doing a lot of things.”

Musk, who appeared at the press conference wearing a shirt that read “DOGEFATHER,” then said, “I expect to continue to provide advice. I expect to remain a friend and an adviser.”

WIRED also reported that among those who are still on the DOGE team are Luke Farritor, Gavin Kliger, Edward Coristine, and Sam Corcos. They have met with numerous government departments and agencies in recent days.

Before the joint press conference, Musk took to X (formerly Twitter), stating, “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.”

He also shared his thoughts about his temporary position spearheading the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). “The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

Elon Musk Makes It Clear Where He Stands With President Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

During an interview with CBS News, Elon Musk spoke about President Trump and his “big, beautiful bill.” He criticized the bill, pointing out that it “undermines” what DOGE is doing.

“I was, like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly,” Musk admitted. “Which increases the budget deficit, doesn’t decrease it, and undermines the work that the DOGE is doing.”

“I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful,” he continued. “But I don’t know if it can be both. My personal opinion.”

He then said that Trump’s tariffs have harmed his businesses. “You know, tariffs always affect things a little bit.”

Musk also said DOGE would continue without him. “Well, DOGE is gonna continue, just as a way of life,” he shared. “I will have some participation in that, but as I’ve said publicly, my focus has to be on the companies at this point.”

According to The Independent, Trump’s “big beautiful bill” is expected to add $3.8 trillion to the U.S. deficit over the next decade. Musk has also revealed that DOGE has saved the government $175 billion, which is significantly less than his initial goal of $2 trillion.