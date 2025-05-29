elon-musk-declares-his-time-in-the-trump-administration-had-ended

Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that he is officially stepping down from his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the billionaire stated, “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.”

He then spoke about his temporary position spearheading the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). “The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

The Trump administration’s Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, previously confirmed earlier this month that Elon Musk was “not as present as he was” at the White House.

“Instead of meeting with him in person, I’m talking to him on the phone,” she pointed out. “But it’s the same net effect.”

Wiles then said that Musk hasn’t been at the White House physically, nor did she believe his presence there mattered much.

“He’s not out of it altogether,” she further confirmed. “He’s just not physically present as much as he was. The people that are doing this work are here doing good things and paying attention to the details. He’ll be stepping back a little, but he’s certainly not abandoning it. And his people are definitely not.”

AP News reports that the Trump administration is sending some proposed rescissions, a mechanism used to cancel previously authorized spending, to Congress to solidify the budget cuts.

Elon Musk Recently Said He Was ‘Disappointed By Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

One day before Elon Musk announced his departure from the White House, CBS released part of its recent interview with the billionaire, where he said he was “disappointed” by Trump’s “big beautiful bill.”

The controversial bill notably includes tax cuts and enhanced immigration enforcement. Musk described it as a “massive spending bill” that will increase the U.S. federal deficit. He then said it “undermines the work” of DOGE.

“I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful,” Musk said. “But I don’t know if it could be both.”

Although he defended the bill, Trump said, “I’m not happy about certain aspects of it, but I’m thrilled by other aspects of it.”

He then hinted that more changes could be made to the bill. “We’re going to see what happens,” he added. “It’s got a way to go.”

Musk was a major supporter of President Trump during the 2024 presidential election. He donated at least $250 million to the Trump campaign, held his own campaign rallies, and was vocal about his support.

“The more I’ve gotten to know President Trump, the more I like the guy,” he said earlier this year. “Frankly, I love him.”

Trump also supported Musk. He encouraged his MAGA supporters to buy Teslas when the company faced a decline in sales due to boycotts.

“To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation,” Trump wrote. “And he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!”

Trump then vowed to purchase a “brand new Tesla” as a “show of confidence and support for Elon Musk.”