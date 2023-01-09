Ellen DeGeneres Posted A Video Of tWitch’s First Appearance On Her Show, And Those Dance Moves!

If there was one person nearly as essential to the Ellen DeGeneres Show as the comedian herself, it would probably be Stephen Boss, professionally known as “tWitch.” The dancer, choreographer, actor, and TV personality served as a DJ, co-executive producer, and even a guest host on the talk show.

Last month, Boss tragically took his own life, leaving behind legions of fans, family, and friends to mourn his passing. To honor her late friend and colleague, DeGeneres has been strolling down memory lane, sharing clips of some of Boss’ brightest moments on their show.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Joined ‘Ellen’ In 2014

Originally born in Montgomery, Alabama, Boss showed an affinity for dance from a young age. In his early adulthood, he began competing on various televised talent shows. Eventually, he finished in second place on the popular dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance. Then, in 2014, Boss joined the Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was a clear homerun with audiences who loved his infectious positivity and charm.

In a recent Instagram post, DeGeneres remembered the first time Boss danced onto her stage. In the video, DeGeneres introduced Boss as her “favorite dancer” before welcoming him to the show.

She went on to interview him. At the time, he was in the midst of planning his wedding to Dancing with the Stars dancer Allison Holker. He joked about wine tasting for the event, effortlessly earning big laughs from the audience.

Boss Became A Co-Executive Producer In 2020

Prior to his joining the show, no one would have guessed how integral Boss would become to the daytime program. However, in 2020, the dancer became a co-executive producer of the Ellen DeGeneres Show. As DeGeneres herself has reminded us over the last few weeks, Boss was so much more than a dancer and a DJ.

After news broke of his passing, DeGeneres posted an incredibly honest tribute to her friend. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

DeGeneres has been posting constantly about the legendary dancer, making sure that no one forgets how dear Boss was to her and the show. It’s clear that Boss touched countless lives before his own was cut short. Along with his children, the Ellen DeGeneres Show is also part of his enduring legacy.

