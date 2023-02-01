Ellen DeGeneres’ Star-Studded Throwback To Birthdays Past On Her Show Has Us Missing It More Than Ever

Ellen DeGeneres recently celebrated her birthday and spent some time looking back on past celebrations at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. From famous friends stopping by to wish her well to big birthday cakes and bouncy castles, DeGeneres’ recent Instagram post has us majorly missing the talk show celebrations.

DeGeneres posted a video compilation of clips from all the birthdays she celebrated while hosting her popular daytime talk show. The show host has marked the occasion in many different ways over the years, including having major stars dropping by to chat and getting huge birthday cakes for the crew.

Some of the celebrities who were featured in the video include surprise guest Julia Roberts, Allison Janney, and Ryan Seacrest, who brought hilarious gag gifts, as well as Colin Farrell, who wheeled out a birthday cake for DeGeneres.

There were even musical performances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Dax Shepard, and DeGeneres’ wife, actress Portia de Rossi. The talk show host’s birthday episodes also included party staples, like bouncy castles, balloons, and dance parties.

Some particularly hilarious moments from the video show DeGeneres opening gifts from fans. A creepy sculpture of her head had the talk show host joking, “I don’t know if it’s a gift or a threat.” She also unwrapped a life-size papier mache statue of herself, cracking her audience up.

Employees Accused Producers Of Toxic Behavior

DeGeneres’ video makes the show seem like a whole lot of fun, but it’s worth remembering the talk show ended amid accusations of workplace toxicity and rude behavior from DeGeneres towards her employees.

In 2020, BuzzFeed News reported on claims from former employees that they were fired for taking time off for family emergencies. Others said the show handled the coronavirus shutdown poorly and did not communicate information about shooting or payment to employees. A few months later, three male executive producers were accused of sexual misconduct, as well as other allegations about workplace conduct.

DeGeneres stated that she had been thinking about ending her talk show for months before all the scandals rocked The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but many assumed the accusations of inappropriate workplace activity were the real reason.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show might have ended controversially, but DeGeneres’ recent video reminded her followers just how fun the talk show could be.