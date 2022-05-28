Ellen Degeneres Accidently Revealed The Gender Of Jennifer Lawrence’s Baby

Many celebrities prefer to keep details about the lives of their children on the down-low, especially just after they’re born. However, Ellen Degeneres might have spilled the beans about the sex of Jennifer Lawrence’s newborn—live on air!

The One Word DeGeneres Used That Gave Away The Baby’s Sex

Lawrence became a mother in April, giving birth to her and husband Cooke Maroney’s first child together. However, beyond that, nothing is known about the newborn. That changed when Lawrence called in to The Ellen Degeneres Show for an interview.

“I assume you’re at home because you have a baby and you can’t be here,” DeGeneres started. “Congratulations about everything. The marriage, the baby, congratulations for everything.” Lawrence replied, “Oh, thank you,” while the studio audience cheered.

“People don’t know this, but I used to live in the house that you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago,” DeGeneres said. “Now I live next door to you, and I’m looking at you living in my house with a brand-new baby.”

“By the way,” the talk show host continued. “I do hear you sometimes talking to him… I can hear you go, ‘I know!’ It’s so sweet.” Fans of the show were quick to point out DeGeneres’ use of the word “him,” and concluded that Lawrence and Maroney are parents to a baby boy.

Lawrence Says She Will ‘Not [Be] Including Them In This Part Of My Work’

Lawrence has talked about her desire for privacy for her child in a December interview with Vanity Fair. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” the actress laughed.

“But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she explained. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence, and I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Nothing has been confirmed yet by Lawrence’s rep, and some have said that the comedian’s use of the word “him” might have been an accident. Boy or girl, it’s clear that Lawrence will continue to keep her child’s life out of the public eye.

