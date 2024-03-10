Elle King Breaks Silence on Performing Dolly Parton Tribute ‘F—ing Hammered’

Close to two months after making headlines for her drunken performance at a tribute event for Dolly Parton’s birthday at the Grand Ole Opry, Elle King speaks out.

King was among the various stars to take the stage at the event. However, while singing Parton’s Marry Me, King forgot the lyrics and admitted to being drunk.

“You ain’t getting your money back,” King was heard telling the crowd at the event. “I’ll tell you one thing more. Hi, my name is Elle King, I’m f-ing hammered. I’ll tell you one thing, I can barely play another person’s song let me see if I can play you one of mine.”

On Sunday, March 10, Elle King officially broke her silence about what happened. “To everyone sending me love because I’m human and already talked to Dolly,” a video on her Instagram account reads. “To everyone who told me to k*ll myself, I love you too.”

She also captioned the post with, “Oh no was my human showing.”

Fans took to the post to share their thoughts about how King was approaching the situation. “Wow! I admire a person who can also see the humanness in the haters,” one follower wrote.

Another follower noted, “Any true fan of Dolly would know that She would be saddened and disgusted to hear that people would suggest another human take their own life … We all know that is NOT how Dolly rolls. Keep on Keeping On Elle.”

Dolly Parton Spoke Out in Support of Elle King Following Disastrous Grand Ole Opry Performance

Not long after the disastrous performance at the Grand Ole Opry, Dolly Parton spoke out in support of Elle King.

“Elle is really a great artist, she’s a great girl. She’s been going through a lot of things lately,” Parton told Extra. She also said that King just had a little too much to drink and that’s ok.

“So, let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on,” Parton declared. “‘Cause she felt worse than anyone ever could.”

Parton further pointed out that Elle King feels worse about what happened than anybody. “But she’s a talented girl,” Parton went on to add.

“She’s going through some hard times, and I think she just had a little too much to drink and then that just hit her. So, we need to get over that because she’s a great artist and a great person.”