Elizabeth Hurley Speaks Out About Rumors She Took Prince Harry’s Virginity

After a year of speculation, British actress Elizabeth Hurley reveals if she was the one who took Prince Harry’s virginity.

The rumors started after the royal detailed losing his virginity at the age of 17 in his 2023 memoir, Spare. He stated his royal aide, Mark Dyer, had confronted him about the ordeal.

“I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of my virginity,” Prince Harry wrote. “Inglorious episode, with an older woman. She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smack my rump and sent me off to graze.”

Clearing the air of the rumors, Elizabeth Hurley stated that she did not take Prince Harry’s virginity.

“That was ludicrous!” Hurley stated when she was asked about the gossip during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “He said, ‘She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.’ And they were like, ‘Ah, It’s Elizabeth.’”

Continuing to call the rumors absurd and ridiculous, Elizabeth Hurley also confirmed that she’s never met Prince Harry.

Although she’s never met the younger son of King Charles III, Elizabeth Hurley previously worked with his brother, Prince William.

PEOPLE reports that Hurley teamed up with Prince William in 2016 for the fundraising event, Centrepoint at the Palace. She also crossed paths with the King De Beers/Versace “Diamonds are Forever” celebration in 1999.

Prince Harry Has Never Said Elizabeth Hurley Was Who Took His Virginity

Although he was descriptive of how he lost his virginity at 17, Prince Harry has never said that it was Elizabeth Hurley who took it.

He did share what he hopes his family’s takeaway from the memoir is. “I don’t want to tell anyone what to think of it,” he told PEOPLE. “And that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It’s a raw account of my life — the good, the bad, and everything in between.”

Prince Harry then explained he hoped to turn his pain into a purpose. “So if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone’s life, well, I can’t think of anything more rewarding that that!”

As he continued to reflect on his life, Prince Harry further admitted to struggling for years to accept the death of his mother, Princess Diana. “I was unable to process that she was gone. I’m not sure anyone can ever truly have closure when they lose a parent, or anyone for that matter, especially when that grief may be the only thing left of them.”

Prince Harry went on to add that the healing process did allow him to get to a place where he has felt the presence of his mother. “She’s with me all the time – my guardian angel.”