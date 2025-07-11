elizabeth-hurley-shows-off-another-swim-outfit-in-greek-holiday-throwback

Actress and mogul Elizabeth Hurley didn’t let an opportunity to show off her bikini body go to waste.

Videos by Suggest

On Monday, the 60-year-old actress shared a photo on Instagram of herself in a bold string and chain-link bikini, jokingly marking International Bikini Day, which was July 5.

In the shot, Hurley turned heads in a scarlet top and cheetah-print bottoms, tied together with a glimmering gold chain that accentuated every curve with a daring touch of glam.

The shot showcased the Austin Powers actress’s sculpted abs, legs for days, and effortless allure. Her brunette waves framed her face perfectly, adding to the smoldering vibe. With sunglasses in one hand and a playful grin on her lips, she exuded confidence and charm.

Image via Instagram / Elizabeth Hurley

She may have missed International Bikini Day by a few days, but Hurley proved she’s always on time when it comes to living her best swimwear life.

“Every day of my life is bikini day,” she wrote alongside the sizzling shot, “but somehow I missed posting for official International Bikini Day!!!”

“Here’s a pic from my holiday in Greece to make up for it,” she added, pointing out she was wearing a bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line.

Of course, fans showed their appreciation for Hurley’s bikini throwback snap in the comments section.

“Wowzers!!” one fan managed, adding heart and fire emojis. “How do you never age?” a second fan marveled.

Even Hurley’s son, Damian, couldn’t help but gush over his mother’s bikini body.

“Mama, this is beautiful,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, at least one fan was chagrined seeing the bikini shot and juxtaposing it to Hurley’s current beau.

“Billy Ray Cyrus. Really?” they deadpanned.

Elizabeth Hurley Hasn’t Done a Bikini Collab with Billy Ray Cyrus… Yet

Indeed, Elizabeth Hurly recently made her relationship with the “Some Gave All” singer public.

Hurley baffled the world back in April when, in a post on Instagram, Cyrus was seen kissing her on the cheek as he wore Easter bunny ears while they stood by a fence. “Happy Easter,” the Hurley wrote alongside the snap.

“Wait….what?” bewildered actress Melissa Gilbert wrote in the comments. “What in the Hannah Montana is going on?” another fan joked. “Girl, why?” a third comment read.

After making it Instagram official, the couple has been spotted on the red carpet multiple times. That said, fans are surely clamoring for a swimsuit collaboration between the “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner and Hurley. Let’s go!