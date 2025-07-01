elizabeth-hurley-poses-in-swim-outfit-while-under-a-rainbow

Elizabeth Hurley gifted her fans with yet another irresistible swimsuit snapshot, but this time, Mother Nature gave her a bit of a boost.

On Tuesday, Hurley lit up Instagram, rocking a fierce leopard one-piece that left little to the imagination. A taut gold chain ran just below her ample cleavage, rivaled only be the 60-year-old stunner’s wide smile.

Posing effortlessly on a boat with sunglasses and a rainbow framing the scene, the Bedazzled star served up pure glamour and untamed confidence.

While the Austin Powers alum wasn’t feeling particularly original, she was inspired by her rainbow moment. In her post’s caption, she gave a hat tip to Judy Garland’s show-stopping Wizard of Oz number, “Over the Rainbow”.

“Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue, And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true,” Hurley wrote alongside the fun snapshot.

Of course, Hurley’s over three million Instagram followers were quick to lavish praise on her latest sun-kissed snap.

“Wow, I swear you don’t age @elizabethhurley1 stunning,” one fan gushed, adding fire and heart eye emojis. “Oh, Elizabeth! I’m just so happy you are so happy!” a second fan, apparently on a first-name basis with the veteran actress and mogul, added.

“That tiny gold chain is under enormous strain!!!!!” a third admirer fan joked.

“Billy Ray Cyrus is a lucky man,” yet another fan chimed in, alluding to the seemingly bizarre budding romance between Hurlley and the “Some Gave All” singer.

Elizabeth Hurley Made it Instagram Official With Billy Ray Back in April

Surprisingly, Hurley isn’t shy about her relationship with the 63-year-old Cyrus. She made it Instagram official back in April.

In the post, Cyrus was pictured planting a kiss on Hurley’s cheek as he sported Easter bunny ears, the pair posing together by a fence. “Happy Easter,” she wrote alongside the not-at-all-staged pic.

With love, they say there’s a lid for every jar. Still, the revelation threw Hurley’s supporters for a loop.

“Wait….what?” a top comment reads under the post.

With the summer just kicking off, here’s hoping to see more of Hurly and her new beau enjoying the sun and the bliss of late-middle-aged love.