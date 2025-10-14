Elementary Teacher Leans On Astrology To Seat Her Students

An overwhelmed elementary school teacher leaned on astrology elements to seat her upcoming class. And it has worked shockingly well.

A New York elementary teacher, Kathryn Prouse, 28, once shared online that she made her seating plan based on zodiac signs. The video was seen by over a million users, and PEOPLE invited her to a chat to elaborate on what she meant.

Astrology is the practice of acknowledging star signs and birthdays to make predictions and understand one another better. Although I don’t personally believe in astrology myself, I can’t get over the hilarious and uncanny outcome of this experiment.

“It was my second year teaching and my first year designing my own classroom — I think at the time I was so overwhelmed [and kept thinking to myself], ‘Where do I seat them on the first day?’” she explained. She soon came up with the idea of seating the children based on their elements.

In astrology, the 12 star signs are split into four elements: Water, Air, Earth, and Fire.

After some encouragement from her friend, she worked on the seating chart, splitting her classroom into four quadrants. One for each element.

The Elemental Seating Plan Is… Elementary

I must say, the observations being reported from the element-based classroom are both funny and fascinating.

According to Prouse, the Earth table were always the first to finish their work. They would then go off to help other students. Not only that, but they earned many more “table points” than any of the other elements.

“We did table points, and the Earth-sign table got so many, they were just light years ahead of every other table,” she said. “All the kids were like, ‘This isn’t fair. What do they have that we don’t?’ They couldn’t figure it out.”

The water table reportedly always had upset tummies and often missed their parents.

The fire table “were tough.”

“The Fire-sign table fought with each other a lot,” she said. “They have big personalities. They’d get into fights, but then if I tried to separate them, they’d be like, ‘No, I love this table. What are you talking about? This is the best group I’ve ever worked with.’”

And finally, the air table, funnily enough, were often up in the clouds. “I made the mistake of putting them at the back of the room,” she admitted. “I was always going over there, tapping on their desks, like, ‘Hey, come on, remember, we’re focusing up here.'”

Say what you will about astrology, but you can’t fault these observations too much.