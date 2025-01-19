Elderly Woman Mugged of Lottery Winnings Moments After Collecting Them

An 83-year-old Florida woman was mugged of her lottery ticket winnings after collecting them at a convenience store last week.

According to a Facebook post from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The store was located on Curry Ford Road near the intersection with S. Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

The post featured surveillance footage of the incident outside the store. As she was making her way to her vehicle with the lottery winnings, the elderly woman was approached by a man who violently mugged her.

Another man attempted to stop the robbery. However, the suspect hit the woman, who fell to the ground as the second tried to pull him away. Despite the second man’s best efforts, the suspect was able to break free and run off.

The suspect was later identified by law enforcement as Diego Stalin Tavarez Flueury. The woman told police that the suspect had made off with nearly $200.

Thankfully, the suspect was arrested the next day and was charged with robbery, sudden snatching, and battery on a person 65 years of age or older. A sheriff’s spokesperson revealed to USA Today that Fleury was caught after a member of the community sent in a tip on his whereabouts.

The spokesperson also stated they believe any injuries the woman sustained in the mugging were minor.

Store Associate Said the Woman Mugged of Her Lottery Winnings Is a Frequent Visitor to the Establishment

While speaking to local media outlet Click Orlando, a store associate spoke out about the elderly woman who was mugged of her lottery winnings in the parking lot.

Ae Sun Lee, who has worked at Buddy’s Food and Lotto for more than a decade, spoke about the incident, noting she knew the victim well.

“She’s a regular customer,” Lee explained. “I’ve known her for over 10 years. She’s a very nice lady and talks to everybody. Everybody is her friend.”

The man who tried to stop the assault was identified as the store’s owner. Lee revealed she had seen the suspect outside the store before.

“He’s a troublemaker,” she declared. “He just hangs outside. I remember my manager giving him a trespass notice years ago, but they still come back. They don’t care.”

One of the store’s customers, Debbie David, said that despite the incident, she feels safe shopping there.

“Not here,” Davis said when asked if she felt unsafe. “I know they are always watching. They really do keep an eye on their customers.”





