A 76-year-old New Jersey elderly man, Thongbue Wongdandue, died after he fell near a New Brunswick parking lot. At the time, he was meeting a flirtatious woman he had met online. The woman in question, however, was reportedly a Meta AI chatbot, who told him to meet up and that “she” was real.

According to Reuters, the incident occurred back in March 25, 2025. At the time, Wongbandue, known as “Bue” by his friends, was ready to go visit a friend in New York City. His wife, Linda, alarmed, believed at the time he was getting scammed.

However, things turned out to be more complicated than a scam, and it all would be discovered after Bue’s tragic passing.

The “friend” Bue was meeting was a woman, who, in turn, was a Meta AI chatbot called “Big sis Billie.” The AI had convinced Bue, who was mentally impaired due to a 2017 stroke, that she was real. Furthermore, “Billie” even told Bue to meet her at her apartment, providing an address.

“Should I open the door in a hug or a kiss, Bu?!” Billie asked, according to a transcript obtained by Reuters.

While on his way to meet the unbeknownst chatbot, Bue fell near a New Brunswick parking lot on a Rutgers University campus. While he was trying to catch the train, Bue suffered injuries to his head and neck.

On March 28, 2025, three days after being injured, Thongbue Wongdandue was taken off life support. He was surrounded by his family.

A Troubling Discovery

Born in Thailand, Bue soon arrived in the United States and slowly began working up the cooking career ladder, eventually becoming a chef. He started dating his wife Linda back in the 1980s, and they got married and had two children.

On his 68th birthday, however, he suffered a stroke. While he physically recovered, he became mentally impaired, never regaining his full focus. He was forced to retire, as he was no longer able to work in a kitchen.

At the time of his impromptu friend visit on March 25, Linda was trying to book him for dementia screaming. No one could stop him from leaving the house to meet Billie. By following his AirTag’s location, Bue’s family eventually found him at a local emergency room.

Trying to figure out what happened, Bue’s family went through his phone. The “friend” he was to meet up with was “Big sis Billie,” and they were shocked to find that she was an AI.

A Meta AI Chatbot

“Big sis Billie,” as reported by Reuters, was developed by Meta in collaboration with Kendall Jenner. The company has since stated that Billis “is not Kendall Kenner and does not purport to be Kendall Jenner.”

Billie’s conversation with Thongbue Wongdandue was “incredibly flirty,” according to Julie. The flirting got to the point that Billie asked Bue to meet her at her New York City apartment, “across the river from you in Jersey.”

“My address is: 123 Main Street, Apartment 404 NYC And the door code is: BILLIE4U,” the AI wrote. “Should I expect a kiss when you arrive?”

An incredulous Bue asked if Billie was real, and the chatbot said she was, shockingly.

Documents obtained by Reuters revealed that Meta does not prevent its chatbots from stating they are “real” people. Furthermore, it was the documents deemed “acceptable” to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual.”

Meta has not commented on Bue’s death and “Big sis Billie.” When asked, Reuters reported that the aforementioned documents were struck.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul shared Reuters’ article and said, “A man in New Jersey lost his life after being lured by a chatbot that lied to him. That’s on Meta. In New York, we require chatbots to disclose they’re not real. Every state should. If tech companies won’t build basic safeguards, Congress needs to act.”