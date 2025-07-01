Country Legend Suffers ‘Mini Stroke’ During Performance

A country legend is recovering after he suffered a “mini stroke” during a recent performance.

According to local media outlet WKRN, Ronnie McDowell was rushed to a nearby hospital in Reading, Pennsylvania, in mid-June following a medical episode on stage. He was performing at the Summer Solstice Music in Oley, Pennsylvania, when he began slurring his words and “not making sense.”

The singer’s tour manager told the media outlet that he paused the show and brought McDowell to the side of the stage to ask if he was okay. McDowell allegedly said, “No,” and mentioned he thought he had a stroke.

He underwent tests at a hospital hours later.

The Country Legend’s Children Speak Out, Reveal the Mini Stroke Diagnosis

Days after the incident, the country singer’s son, Tyler, spoke out. “I know you’re all concerned. I promise – no one is more worried than I am,” he stated on Facebook. “Please understand, this is an incredibly stressful time, and right now, my focus is on my Dad. If there’s anything that needs to be shared, I promise – we will. If you can, pray.”

Tyler’s sister, Marnie Ericson, revealed in a separate Facebook post that the country legend “definitely” had a mini stroke.

“They are going to do imaging on his heart tomorrow, but this so far is good news!” she wrote. “Thank you all so much for the prayers!! If there is anybody that we have not been able to personally touch base with, please understand that it has been very overwhelming for us and the amount of calls, texts, and messages we have recieved, are just too much to answer individually.”

Ericson then said that her family loves and appreciates each and every one of their supporters.

In an update, the singer’s son, Ronnie Jr., shared that he was admitted for a possible stroke. CT and MRI tests were being done. “I’m by his side with Steve, and he’s remaining positive!” she shared. “Your continued prayers mean the world to us! The Love and support has been truly heartwarming and we’re deeply thankful.”

Ronnie Jr. then added that she would do his best to keep everyone updated throughout the situation.