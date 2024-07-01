Eddie Murphy Calls Longtime Fiancée His Wife During New Interview

Hollywood star Eddie Murphy has been connected to his longtime fiancee, Paige Butcher, for quite some time. The couple began dating in 2012.

However, Murphy may have let a major detail about their relationship status leak in a new interview. During a sit down on the New York Times’ The Interview podcast, Murphy referred to Butcher as his wife.

Eddie Murphy Makes Slip Up During Interview

“I used to be so hip, I used to know who everybody was, and now there’s just so much stuff. [I] ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?’ ” Murphy said, adding that he doesn’t “even know what’s going on.”

He also made the reference a second time during the interview when discussing his favorite television programs to watch.

“I watch every night at six o’clock when I eat dinner, watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud, and on Tuesdays, I watch The Masked Singer,” he added.

“My wife and I, we watch all those shows with singing competitions and that kind of stuff”.

PEOPLE notes that they have reached out to Murphy’s representatives to confirm his marital status. However, they are still awaiting a response.

Actor Gets Candid About Making Classic Reboot

Murphy sat down with Al Roker on earlier this month to promote the newest Axel Foley adventure, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

During the interview, the comedian-turned-actor quipped about making the new Netflix movie. Murphy stated that he “felt like an old man.” Murphy continued, illustrating the differences between the newest installment of the series and the original from 1984.

We were shooting something and the director said, ‘I want you to come out of this place and run down those steps,’” says Murphy. “After we shot and he’s like, ‘Can you come down with more urgency? Faster?’ And I was like, ‘No!’”

“I was like, ‘I’m not doing anything action. Don’t call me unless you offer me the same kind of s— you would offer Morgan Freeman,’” he joked.