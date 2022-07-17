Inside The Private Relationship Between Queen Latifah And Eboni Nichols

Sometimes referred to as “hip hop’s first lady,” Queen Latifah also successfully transitioned to an acting career. You probably saw her alongside Steve Martin in Bringing Down the House or in movie musicals like Chicago and Hairspray. She became the first hip-hop artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Queen Latifah stays very quiet about her love life, so it’s hard to find good information on her relationship status. She has even refused to confirm whether she is gay in past interviews.

However, she let the cat out of the bag in a 2021 speech in which she seemed to name both her partner and her child. Reportedly, she’s been with Eboni Nichols since 2013, and they have a young son named Rebel. We dug a little deeper to find out everything we can about Queen Latifah’s relationship!

Who Is Eboni Nichols?

Queen Latifah’s partner is Ebony Nichols, a talented choreographer. She started out as a Los Angeles Laker Girl, and her career has taken off ever since. She went on to work with famed artists like Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and Will Smith.

Nichols’s talent also brought her to Hollywood. She choreographed all five seasons of Jane the Virgin, among many other credits. Her work earned her membership in the Television Academy in 2014, where she was appointed Co-Governor of the Choreography Peer Group.

Nichols and Queen Latifah reportedly met on the set of Dancing With The Stars in 2009, although we haven’t been able to confirm those rumors. Nichols was also there to support Latifah when she lost her mother, Rita Owens, in 2018.

Queen Latifah And Nichols Have Reportedly Been Together Since 2013

Throughout her career, Queen Latifah has been firmly private about her relationships. In a 2007 interview with People, she declined to discuss that aspect of her life. “My private life is my private life. Whomever I might be with, I don’t feel the need to share it.” Nichols is equally reserved.

Is Queen Latifah Gay?

Although she’s been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community for years, Latifah isn’t interested in discussing her own sexuality. In 2008, she told the New York Times, “I don’t have a problem discussing the topic of somebody being gay, but I do have a problem discussing my personal life…I don’t feel like I need to share my personal life, and I don’t care if people think I’m gay or not.”

This tight-lipped approach has made it hard to find out if Queen Latifah has a wife or is in a relationship. That is, until the 2021 BET Awards. Latifah closed her acceptance speech for the lifetime achievement award by acknowledging the two most important people in her life: “Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love. Peace—Happy Pride!” This was the first time Latifah mentioned Eboni by name in public, seemingly confirming their long-term relationship.

What We Know About Their Relationship

Latifah and Nichols have reportedly been a couple since 2013. Beyond that, there isn’t much credible information available about their relationship. Queen Latifah has been targeted by cruel tabloid rumors before. From alleged engagement ultimatums to a supposedly controversial friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith, we’ve debunked several baseless claims about her romances from outlets like the National Enquirer and the Globe.

There were rumors of an engagement in 2018, but we can’t confirm or deny them. There’s no evidence to suggest the pair have ever tied the knot. As far as we can tell, the pair is perfectly happy without exchanging rings.

They Share A Son Rebel

One aspect of their relationship we can confirm is that they share a son named Rebel. RadarOnline reported that Nichols was pregnant with their child in 2019, but this has not been confirmed. However, Latifah mentioned Rebel for the first time publicly in her 2021 BET Awards speech.

Latifah has opened up about her desires for a family in the past. She told Barbara Walters that she was considering adoption in 2012. In 2016, she told E! News that she felt ready for children. It appears that that dream has finally become a reality for her with Nichols!

Beyond these details, Latifah and Nichols’ relationship remains a mystery. And we say more power to them! If keeping their private lives private is what works for them, that’s all that matters. Given their secrecy, it’s always possible that the couple has privately married. But whether Nichols is Queen Latifah’s wife or not, it seems they’ve built a happy, loving family together. We wish them every continued happiness together!