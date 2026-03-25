Earth, Wind & Fire Fans Worried After Sudden Concert Cancellation

Earth, Wind & Fire suddenly pulled out of an upcoming festival appearance, leaving fans concerned for the veteran musicians.

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The “Let’s Groove” hitmakers took to Instagram on March 24 to let fans know they would not be able to perform at “Aware Fest” in Atlanta on March 26.

“We regret to announce that we will no longer be able to perform at @awarefestival on Thursday,” the veteran group began. Due to a combination of challenging travel logistics and preexisting health conditions, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to step back from this performance.”

“We appreciate your understanding as we take the time needed to ensure everyone is safe and healthy,” the “Sing a Song” band added. “We’re grateful to the festival organizers for their understanding and to our incredible fans for your continued love and support. We can’t wait to celebrate with you again soon.”

Earth, Wind & Fire were scheduled to perform alongside other big names like Chaka Khan, Jeezy, GloRilla, and Common at the festival, which raises funds for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

While Earth, Wind & Fire, which includes longtime members Verdine White, Philip Bailey, and Ralph Johnson, all 74, didn’t specify the nature of the “preexisting health conditions,” fans took to the comments to show their concern for the band, which was founded in Chicago in 1969.

“Praying for the health of the entire band,” one top comment read. “Praying & trusting that all the elements will eventually heal together in your favor. Amen!” another fan echoed. “Sending prayers of healing that everything will be back 100%. Take your time to heal & recover,” a third fan advised.

Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind & Fire back in 2025. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC))

Meanwhile, other fans were simply making plans to see the beloved group at a later date.

“See you in October in Vegas!!! This will be my 20th time,” one hardcore Earth, Wind & Fire lover wrote. “Please get well soon! I need to take my mom to see you all perform,” another fan added.

The band might be taking a breather to prepare for their upcoming summer tour, “Sing A Song All Night Long,” with Lionel Richie. The 26-city tour kicks off on June 24 at the Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul and runs through August. It includes stops across North America in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles.