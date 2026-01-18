An Eagles Rock Legend Died on This Date in 2016

One decade after Eagles bandmate Glenn Frey passed away at the age of 67, the late rock legend’s influence still lives on.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, on November 6, 1948, Frey began his musical career at 18. In 1971, he co-founded Eagle alongside Don Henley, Bernie Leadon, and Randy Meisner. Frey was the co-lead singer and frontman, sharing both roles with Don Henley. The duo wrote most of the band’s music.

The late rock legend performed the lead vocals for some of the Eagles’ greatest hits, including “Take It Easy,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” Lyin’ Eyes,” and “Heartache Tonight.”

Frey went solo during the Eagles’ 1980 to 1994 hiatus. In 1982, he released his debut album, No Fun Aloud. He also had numerous hit tracks, such as “The One You Love,” “The Heat is On,” “Livin’ Right,” and “True Love.”

The band reunited in 1994. During his time as an Eagles bandmate, Frey earned six Grammy Awards and five American Music Awards.

The Eagles’ rock legend was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside his bandmates in 1998.

Frey died from complications associated with rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis, and pneumonia.

Eagles Reformed Following the Rock Legend’s Death

One year after Frey’s death, Eagles was reformed, with the late rock legend’s son, Deacon, and Vince Gill sharing lead vocals for his songs.

“Glenn’s son Deacon is a very talented young man,” Henley explained during an interview in 2017, per Billboard. “And he seems to be up for the task. He’s enthusiastic about it, and he’s been working real hard on it, and he’s gonna do it with us. And I think that’s appropriate.”

Henley further explained, “There’s an old system both in Eastern and Western culture called the guild system, where the father is the master and the son is the apprentice. The trade, the craft, the business is handed down from father to son. I think it’s the only appropriate way to carry on. I don’t think I’d do it otherwise. Since it’s Glenn’s blood, it’s his son, I think that’s appropriate.”

Although Deacon left the band in 2022, he returned in 2023 to be part of the band’s final tour.

Seven years after Frey’s death, Meisner passed away at the age of 77 from complications associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.