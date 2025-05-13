Dylan O’Brien Has Allegedly Become Estranged From Transmasculine Sibling

Dylan O’Brien’s trans sibling revealed they have been estranged for a year, even though the actor mentioned them while promoting a LGBTQIA+ themed movie.

Julz O’Brien, who identifies with they/them pronouns, made the allegations in response to a resurfaced 2024 interview. In the interview, the Teen Wolf TV series star expressed gratitude for having trans individuals in his life, including his younger sibling.

“I have a trans, nonbinary sibling and I know people in my personal life as well who are queer, and I am so grateful for how much it deepens my experience in this world,” O’Brien told Vulture back in 2024 while promoting Ponyboi.

Ponyboi, a film directed by Esteban Arango, made its debut at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

The story follows Ponyboi, an intersex sex worker navigating a chaotic, transformative 24-hour journey. On the run from his menacing pimp (played by Dylan O’Brien) and haunted by his past, Ponyboi embarks on a quest for self-discovery. “Along the way, he tries to shape a self-image aligned with who he wants to be versus who everyone thinks he is, the synopsis via The Hollywood Reporter reads.

Dylan O’Brien’s Transmasculine Sibling Reportedly Calls Him Out

The Instagram account Gay Times shared Dylan’s supportive message for the LGBTQIA+ community in a post that has since been deleted. In response, Julez commented on the post, revealing that they hadn’t heard from the Maze Runner star in over a year.

“He didn’t check in when I had top surgery,” Julz claimed in a comment under the post, per Page Six.

“He didn’t even wish me happy bday last week!” they added, “But glad I could deepen his experience in this world and make the world love him that much more.”

Julz also disputed their brother’s claim that they are nonbinary and clarified that they identify as transmasculine—someone assigned female at birth but who identifies more with a masculine identity.

Until Recently, Things Seemed Great Between Dylan O’Brien and His Transmasculine Sibling

Meanwhile, things used to be cheerful for the siblings.

In 2023, Julz shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a photo of the siblings to celebrate Dylan’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Dyl!! Love you so much,” they wrote in the caption.

Two years prior, Julz referred to the actor as their “very first best friend” in another touching birthday tribute.