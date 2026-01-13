‘DWTS’ Alum Addresses Ozempic Rumors

Following months of speculation, DWTS alum Stephani Sosa breaks her silence about the rumors circulating that she uses Ozempic for weight loss.

“People have been asking me if I’m on Ozempic, [and] I was on Ozempic when I was doing Dancing With the Stars last season,” Sosa shared in a recent TikTok video. “[I] just wanted to look as best as I [possibly] can. It was my first time living my dream on camera, and I just wanted it to be perfect.”

Sosa, who previously was a troupe dancer on DWTS Season 33, reflected on her use of Ozempic.

“I was on Ozempic, [but] I’m currently off of it right now,” she continued. “I feel like my body has handled that really well.”

She also shared, “I was on it for a long time before getting on Dancing With the Stars, as well.”

The ‘DWTS’ Alum Previously Spoke About Having Liposuction Done to ‘Fully Transform’ Her Body

Before speaking out about her Ozempic experience, the DWTS alum revealed she had undergone liposuction 360. She said the procedure is helping her to “fully transform” her body.

“I just wanted to shape my body,” she said in a late 2024 TikTok post. “And I had a really hard time my whole life trying to get the body that I’ve always wanted. I wanted to do it for me and my career.”

Sosa then said, “I was so fed up with the industry telling me how my body should look [and] I was just so over it, and I needed to do it for me. So I did.”

Following the procedure, Sosa said she continued to work out regularly and was eating “relatively clean.”

“My body completely changed, so it was a combination of that, and having a personal trainer, and eating relatively clean,” she pointed out. “It was the best decision I ever made, I feel like my life changed [and so did] my confidence, my happiness.”

Meanwhile, Sosa has since left DWTS. She shared in September 2025 that she woudl not be turning for their troupe.

“Not going to lie, it’s been hard,” she said on Instagram. “This is a show I dreamed about for many, many years.”

However, Sosa remained optimistic, adding, “I’m very excited for this new troupe coming in, you guys are going to KILL IT. As for being on the show this season, I was asked to do group numbers, not sure the details for that or if it will for sure happen.”

Her brother, Ezra Sosa, is currently a pro on DWTS. He teamed up with Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles for Season 34 and placed third.

Before DWTS, Stephani Sosa was a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance. She appeared on the show’s sixteenth season and placed in the top 10.

