Taylor Sheridan Pulls Plug on Highly Anticipated ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Yellowstone fans are feeling some honky tonk heartache after Taylor Sheridan decided to send an announced spinoff of the beloved show to the slaughterhouse.

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In a recent interview, the Yellowstone co-creator and mastermind behind several spinoffs revealed that a previously announced show about the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas had been called off.

“There’s never going to be one,” the 56-year-old explained on the Rodeo Time podcast. “I would never fictionalize that ranch.”

“People thought that that was going to be a thing, but I would never do that,” the Sons of Anarchy actor added.

Despite Sheridan’s blunt explanation, Yellowstone fans had reason to believe the 6666 spinoff might happen. On the flagship series, Jimmy Hurdstrom (played by Jefferson White) hit the trail to 6666 in season 4.

Jefferson White’s character, Jimmy Hurdstrom, had a story arc at 6666 on ‘Yellowstone.’ (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Plus, Paramount announced plans for a 6666 show back in 2022.

However, Sheridan implied that he had done all he wanted to do with 6666 on Yellowstone.

“I’ve actually got on my computer all the scenes of Jimmy at the 6666 pulled out and strung together. It makes its own perfect little movie,” Sheridan reasoned. “You watch him go there as this misfit, and leave as a man and a respected cowboy.”

Why Taylor Sheridan Called Off Possible Yellowstone Spinoff

Sheridan, who in real life snapped up the ranch in 2020 with the help of investors, also seemed to feel that creating a drama TV show there might be a bit shallow.

“So now I’m trivializing and fictionalizing something where real people work. They raise their families there. I could never do that to them,” the Hell or High Water writer continued. “I could never do that to the cowboys that dedicated themselves, and everybody that works on that ranch. I’m very protective of the Sixes. It’s a big responsibility to be the person who has to protect that ranch. I have to be very, very careful with it.”

Of course, Yellowstone fans yearning for spinoffs of the beloved show, which wrapped back in 2024, have plenty to choose from.

Marshals and Dutton Ranch, which each feature characters from the flagship show, debuted last year and are set to return.













