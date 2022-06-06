Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Speaks Out After WWE Fans Slam Her Wrestling Name

Simone Johnson is following in her famous father’s footsteps. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter recently announced that she would be starting her own career in wrestling, but fans aren’t happy with the WWE name she’s chosen for herself.

Fan Reactions To Johnson’s WWE Name

Johnson signed a deal with WWE in 2020 but had to delay her wrestling debut after a knee injury. She’s finally ready to compete, though, and announced her wrestling name by changing her Twitter handle: @AvaRaineWWE.

Many fans were not pleased with Johnson’s choice of name, though. “I’m slightly disappointed she won’t be known as The Pebble,” one person joked. Another said, “Pebbles!! Her dad’s the Rock why not!?”

Pebbles!! Her dad's the Rock 🤘🏻 why not!? — Tyson #1fan (@1fanTyson) May 29, 2022

One person seemed more frustrated that Johnson did not immediately honor her father’s wrestling legacy, writing, “Giving Simone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical. Will hold judgment until she debuts, but if WWE doesn’t acknowledge her dad is The Rock that’s ridiculous.”

Johnson: ‘I Beg Of You Guys To Find A New Joke’

Johnson responded to all those who wanted her to choose a geological wrestling name in a series of tweets. “i beg of you guys to find a new joke. anything,” she wrote. She also posted a screenshot of a Google search of different rocks, captioning it, “nothing in this category please xx.”

“I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I’ll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic,” Johnson wrote in another tweet. “A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic.



a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/vsr44PeUqc — ava 🃏 (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

“I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway,” she shrugged. Even though most people seemed concerned about how Johnson would address her dad’s WWE career, he’s not the only wrestler in the family.

Her Family’s WWE Legacy

Johnson is a fourth-generation wrestler. “The Rock” is a 10-time WWE world champion and is now famous for his work in TV and movies. Johnson’s grandfather, Rocky, and great-grandfather, Peter “High Chief” Maivia, are both WWE Hall of Famers.

In a statement made at the beginning of her wrestling training, Johnson said, “It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy.” Johnson is expected to make her WWE debut later this year, and people all over the world can’t wait to see her follow in her family’s footsteps.

