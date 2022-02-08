Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Walks Back His Support Of Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has become the hottest topic today, with many taking sides over who’s right and who’s wrong. However, many were surprised when Dwayne Johnson seemed to take Rogan’s side.

Rogan Under Fire For COVID Misinformation And Racial Slurs

Rogan has been a controversial figure for a while now after making many inaccurate claims about COVID-19, vaccinations, and how best to treat the disease. His podcast is produced by Spotify, and many artists have taken their music off the streaming platform in protest, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell.

Rogan shared a video on his Instagram sharing his thoughts on the controversy and many were shocked to see Johnson comment on the video. “Great stuff here brother,” Johnson wrote. “Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

People were quick to call Johnson out for his comment, questioning why he would support someone who had repeatedly used racial slurs. Author Don Winslow tweeted, “You’re a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N-word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power. Have you actually listened to this man’s many racist statements about Black people?”

Johnson’s Response

Johnson responded, walking back his comment of support for Rogan. “Thank you so much for this,” he tweeted at Winslow. “I hear you as well as everyone here. 100% I was not aware of his N-word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me.”

Dear @donwinslow

Thank you so much for this

I hear you as well as everyone here 100%

I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.

Learning moment for me.



Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.

DJ https://t.co/3mBf85wRoe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022

Rogan has since apologized for his use of the slur, calling video clips where he says the n-word “the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.” He did say that the clips that are currently going viral are made up of “out-of-context” moments from “12 years of conversations” on his show.

“I know that to most people there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years,” Rogan said. On today’s show, he continued the thought, saying he thinks it’s always right to apologize for something you regret.

“Instead of ‘saying the N-word,’ I would just say the word,” he continued. “I thought as long as it was in context people would understand what I was doing. I never used it to be racist, because I’m not racist. But whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say, ‘I’m not racist,’ you’ve f—– up, and I clearly have f—– up.”

Rogan added. “There’s nothing I can do to take that back. I wish I could, obviously, that’s not possible.” He offered his “sincere and humble apologies,” adding that he “wished there was more I could say, but all of this is just me talking from the bottom of my heart. It makes me sick watching that video, but hopefully, at least some of you will accept this and understand where I’m coming from.”

