‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Robbed While in Atlanta

Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, recently opened up about a crime against her family that the Duck Dynasty star described as “so low.”

Videos by Suggest

The couple, parents to Haven Belle, 2, and Honey James, 4, revealed on the July 22 episode of their WHOA That’s Good podcast that they were robbed during a recent trip to Atlanta, their “last vacation” before welcoming their third child.

Sadie, who announced her third pregnancy in February, explained she was “a little late” to the airport for a flight to Atlanta. During the flight, Haven had “the biggest nosebleed,” and the family later stopped at a restaurant to “just take a breath” after “a stressful couple of hours.”

“Obviously, that didn’t really go as planned,” she deadpanned. The family returned to their rental car only to discover its windows shattered and their backpacks stolen from inside.

“It’s so sad too because we had our car seats and strollers and diaper bag,” the 28-year-old continued. “Of course, they didn’t steal any of that, which I’m thankful for, but I’m like, that’s so low. You know you’re stealing from a family with kids.”

Sadie elaborated on what the thieves managed to steal, specifically highlighting the contents of their backpacks, which included: “a lot of important things in there, including all of our family’s passports. They stole his actual license, all of Christian’s credit cards, [and] they stole his Bible that he’s had forever.”

Sadie Robertson Hopes the Criminals Would Eventually ‘Be Vomiting’ From Guilt

In the end, the TV personality couldn’t stop thinking about her daughters during the ordeal.

“I just hate to think about them seeing Honey and Haven’s little faces on that passport,” and emotional Sadie added. “It just makes me so mad!”

Christian Huff politely looks on as Sadie Robertson wishes guilt-induced vomiting on the criminals. (Image via YouTube / @SadieRobertson)

“The girls were scared,” she continued as her 27-year-old husband patiently listened. “Honey was very scared because she was like, ‘Bad guys broke our windows and took Daddy’s stuff?’ She was so worried about Daddy’s stuff…It was so sad. We just had to talk to her a lot about why someone would do that.”

“I think if it wouldn’t have been for the kids, I would have been a lot more scared,” she admitted.

As Christian explained, Sadie was simply staying “strong for them.”

That said, Sadie also called upon a more Old Testament God to really come down on the criminals.

Sadie said they “prayed that the fear of God would fall upon” whoever broke into their car. She also prayed that the criminals “would be vomiting” from guilt over their actions.

However, she did hope the Holy Spirit-induced vomiting would lead to a come-to-Jesus moment.

“I prayed it would lead them to repentance,” the fitness influencer imagined, “and they would open Christian’s Bible and start reading it and feel the fear of the Lord.”