‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Kay Robertson Injured in Serious Fall

Duck Dynasty star Kay Robertson underwent surgery following a “severe fall” earlier this month. Willie, Jase, and Si Robertson discussed the situation in detail during the latest episode of their podcast Duck Call.

“Kay had another fall, which, she falls a lot. And it was a substantial injury,” Jase revealed. He then explained that his mother was doing “pretty well.” However, the fall caused significant injuries.

“The people that around them 24/7, ’cause obviously we can’t be around them at all times, sent me a very graphic picture when she cut her leg,” Jase said. “It was a horror show; it was severe. I was fixing to get up onstage and I see this picture of my mom, I was like, ‘Oh man.’”

He then added, “I was like, ‘Get her to the hospital. I gotta speak.’”

Jase further explained that his mother had a “pretty rough” surgery after her fall and is using a walker to move around. She also continues to have mobility issues due to a previous broken foot incident.

Kay Robertson’s fall comes months after Jase revealed that his father, Phil, was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. He also has a blood disease and multiple fractured vertebrae.

“Phil’s not doing well. I think I spoke on the 1000th podcast, we were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems,” Jase explained. “It’s like accelerated, and it’s causing problems with his entire body. And he has early stages of Alzheimer’s. So, if you put those things together, he’s really not doing well. He’s struggling.”

Duck Dynasty Star Uncle Si Was Also Recently Hospitalized

Along with the health struggles that Kay and Phil Robertson face, fellow Duck Dynasty star Uncle Si also ended up hospitalized.

Last month, Si’s friend, Justin Martin, revealed that he had been in an accident while getting off a boat during a hunting trip.

“Typical Silas Robertson, he’s in a dang hurry to get out of the boat and into the Polaris, he fell,” Martin explained. “He fell trying to get out of the boat… It’s steep right there. He went to take a long step instead of waiting on us.”

Martin said the injuries continued to bug Si for the rest of the trip.

“We get back to the clubhouse, and breakfast is done, and we’re looking up, and there’s no Si,” Martin recalled. “He’s just sitting outside in the cold. I immediately thought he had a concussion because it was out of character. He ate, and he was real quiet. Another red flag, right?”

Three days after the accident, the Duck Dynasty star was hospitalized after experiencing a lot of pain and low oxygen. He has since recovered.










