dua-lipa-sends-fans-kisses-poolside-while-wearing-string-two-piece

Pop singer Dua Lipa might be busy rocking her Radical Optimism Tour, but she still managed to bless the internet with jaw-dropping bikini selfies.

Videos by Suggest

On March 26, Lipa blessed Instagram with a carousel of candid selfies from a swanky Sydney, Australia pad complete with a pool. In the snaps, she rocked a star-patterned string bikini in red and sky blue. She kicked off the series of shots by blowing fans a cheeky kiss.

In the photos, the singer paired her bikini with a red-and-blue-striped beach towel and finishes the look with sleek black oval sunglasses.

The 29-year-old made sure to include the classic bathroom mirror shot in her photo dump, flaunting her flawless figure and her impossibly toned midsection, topped off with a belly button ring.

“Kisses from Sydney in my fave Radical Optimism bikini,” she wrote alongside the sizzling snaps.

If you’re hoping to rock the pop star’s scorching bikini style, bad news—it’s already a hot commodity. Lipa’s “Radical Optimism” bikini, part of her tour merch, was going for a breezy $100 before it sold out. But hey, you can still admire it from afar.

Dua Lipa Fans Gush Over Her Bikini Snaps: ‘Always Beautiful’

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa’s over 87 million Instagram followers flooded the comments, falling over themselves to praise her latest thirst fest.

“You are LOVELY,” one fan exclaimed. “Always beautiful,’ a second acolyte declared.

Other fans couldn’t help but crack jokes in the wake of such unflinching beauty.

“Dua chill, I’m at work,” another onlooker quipped. “Why would I go to therapy when this is free,” another fan quipped. “Just looked at my girl and cried,’ yet another jokester wrote.

Even the Barbie Instagram couldn’t help but chime in on Lipa’s smoking hot bikini selfies, writing “sunkissed in style.” Apparently plastic knows perfection when it sees it.

Not long after the bikini post, the pop star celebrated her final performance in Sydney for her current tour with another Instagram post.

“Our 3rd and final night in Sydney!!! SO.MUCH.FUN,” she captioned the post.

Lipa’s tour next stops in Auckland, New Zealand.