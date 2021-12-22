Dua Lipa Braves The Cold In A Bikini, But We’re Too Busy Checking Out Her Boots

It’s around 40 degrees in New York City and most of us bundle up as soon as the snow hits the ground, but not Dua Lipa, who decided to rock the swimwear this winter. The cold weather didn’t stop Dua Lipa from wearing a teeny bikini and a wild pair of snow boots during a countryside getaway with friends.

Dua Lipa Rocks White Bikini In December

Dua Lipa is always keeping her fans in the know on her IG. Whether it’s a group shot with her loved ones, her latest music coming out, or OOTDs (outfits of the day), her feed almost always has something new to look at. She posted a lot of swimsuit pics during the summertime, like the classic black string bikini she wore. So it’s no surprise that Dua Lipa loves a good bikini selfie, even if it’s freezing cold.

The 26-year-old pop star shared a series of photos on Instagram Monday, including several snaps of herself seemingly getting ready for a dip in the hot tub. We can’t be certain about just where Lipa took these photos, but judging from the background of the pictures, we can hazard a guess that she’s in her native England. Lipa’s bikini set features a white bustier-style underwire top and skimpy bottoms with a ruched bum.

The GCDS Moon Boots

But that’s not even the main event of the photo. Ever one to go all out on accessories, she put a seasonal spin on the little white bikini with massive white and red fluffy Moon Boots by GCDS, which feature a sweet Hello Kitty patch on the front. Coincidentally, BLACKPINK’s Lisa wore the same pair in the “Money” music video back in September. Lipa is allegedly a big fan of GCDS so these wild chunky Moon Boots are a great choice of footwear for the pop star.

“JOLLY GOOOOOD,” she captioned the post, which also included photos of her and her friends with a breakfast of fried eggs and beans, sipping cocktails bundled up in cozy bathrobes when the pop star wasn’t flaunting her figure in the all-white ensemble.

Dua Lipa is more than deserving of a getaway, as she’s recently been named Billboard’s top 10 Greatest Pop Stars of 2021, landing at No. 9 thanks to her performance at the Grammys in March, her TikTok dominance, and numerous collaborations with Elton John. As well as a guest appearance on Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Faith, she has definitely been busy.