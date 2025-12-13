Drummer Brent McLachlan Has Died, Cause of Death Released

Brent McLachlan, the drummer known for being a part of Bailter Space, has sadly passed away, with his cause of death revealed.

In a tragic tale, Brent McLachlan has been suffering from cancer, and has finally passed. His wife, Elizabeth Gig Lizzy Bowman, has been keeping their friends, family, and his fans up to date with his deteriorating condition.

On December 11, Bowman shared through Facebook that Brent McLachlan had passed away peacefully at home. “My darling love, Brent, fly free. Your suffering has ended. Hello everyone. Brent passed this morning,” she wrote.

“Thank you all,” she continued. “Brent passed with the ultimate care in peace and dignity in our home with me, our cats and dog. I was holding his hand and telling him I loved him over and over. It was a hard 5 days.”

His band, Bailter Space, also made a post to pay tribute to their lost member. “We will miss our brother,” they succinctly wrote.

Fans piled in to share in their grief and mourning. “Absolutely gutted. love to yous and peace to brent,” offered one.

Brent McLachlan Was Suffering With Cancer Before His Death

In an Instagram post from January, Brent McLachlan’s wife provided an update on his cancer journey, without naming any specifics of his illness. At the start of the year, he was only expected to live another six months.

She shared that he was “offered a now third trial for a new drug by Johnson and Johnson” that would be paid for, starting in February. It appears that the trial was rather effective, considering he smashed his life expectancy. She went on to slam Donald Trump for cancelling all federally-funded cancer research.

On December 6, she provided another update. It would be the final one before his passing. She described McLachlan as having a “turn for the worst” as he suffered from “labored breathing and mottled blue feet and hands.”

“The nurse said he was not coming out of this. He is in and out of consciousness. He may wake up again later. We are giving him liquid morphine and lorazepam to comfort him.”





