Dropout Kings’ Vocalist Adam Ramey Dead at 31, Cause of Death Revealed

Founding member and vocalist of Dropout Kings, Adam Ramey, passed away on Monday. He was 33 years old.

According to the GoFundMe set up by his sister-in-law, Ramey died by “suicide after a long and painful battle with addiction.”

“Adam wasn’t just my brother-in-law. He was like a real brother to me,” the sister-in-law shared in the GoFundMe. “He saved my life during one of my darkest times and always showed up for the people he loved.”

The musician’s sister-in-law also stated, “He brought life and energy to every room, every family gathering, and every stage he stepped on. Watching him perform—especially at local shows in Phoenix or when he came to Tampa—was unforgettable.”

The sister-in-law further described Ramey as a devoted husband to her sister, Jamie, and a proud father of 18-month-old Jude. She pointed out he was an incredible uncle, friend, and human being.

“Now Jamie is left grieving the love of her life while raising their baby boy alone,” she continued. “She’s facing not only unimaginable heartbreak but also the financial weight of funeral expenses and legal costs.”

The GoFundMe is seeking $50,000 to support Jamie and Jude. The funds will go towards funeral and memorial expenses, immediate financial support for Jamie, and a college fund for Jude.

“If you can give, even a little, it would mean so much,” Ramey’s sister-in-law added. “And if not, please share this story. Let’s surround Jamie and Jude with the same love Adam gave so freely to others.”

The Dropout Kings Bandmates Speak Out Following the Death of Adam Ramey

Along with the GoFundMe, the Dropout Kings bandmate took to Instagram to remember Adam Ramey.

“Life comes at you in ways you never predict,” the bandmates wrote. “The rollercoaster of chasing your dreams and building with your brothers and friends is a joy few get to know in the most genuine sense, and one we were beyond blessed to experience with one another as Dropout Kings.”

They then stated, “Even still, we cannot always expect things to go the way we dream nor can we understand just how special each moment with our friends and family are until those moments are memories. With the heaviest hearts, we share that our brother, Adam Ramey, has passed away.”

The bandmates further spoke about how Ramey’s passion, energy, and love for music shaped the band and touched many people’s lives.

“We’re devastated to say the least, but Adam’s spirit, charisma, and energy will not only forever inspire us, but will push us into the future to be the best that we can,” the bandmates continued. “We appreciate you all during this time and know he absolutely did as well for all the times we’ve shared.”

The post featured photos of Adam Ramey and his bandmates through the years. The group also posted a link to the GoFundMe.

Dropout Kings was formed in 2016. The rap metal group is currently signed to Suburban Noize Records.