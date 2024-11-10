frankie-muniz-limps-away-following-wild-nascar-crash-at-phoenix-race

Following a wild crash during the Craftsman Truck Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona on Friday, Nov. 8, actor-turn-NASCAR-driver Frankie Muniz was seen limping away from the ordeal.

In a video posted by sports reporter Noah Lewis on X (formerly Twitter), Muniz is seen limping and bending down on the track as he makes his way to an ambulance. Lewis observes that the former actor took a “hard hit” in the crash.

Hard hit for @frankiemuniz. He limps from his truck to the ambulance. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/7rngEwzMzE — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) November 9, 2024

During an interview after the NASCAR race, Frankie Munzi reassured that he was ok and that the crash was “unfortunate.”

“I felt like I got a good opportunity to run with some guys,” he stated. “I made some passes. Lost a few spots on restarts, then went back out and passed them again. So it was good for me to figure out how to get by people. You know, I haven’t really gotten to do that much this year so that was really positive.”

Recalling the crash, Muniz said, “And then we just wanted to keep going, I wanted to keep running. But there was nowhere for me to go and I got hit from behind. I got hit from behind into the 42 and then the 42 got moved and the 18 was right there stopped and I went right into him. But I don’t feel like there was anything I could have done there.”

Just before the NASCAR race, Frankie Muniz took to Instagram to share his excitement about racing in his hometown of Phenox. “Excited to race in my hometown of Phoenix tonight in the truck series. Pretty nice to get to drive my Ford F-150 to race my #27 Ford F-150!” he wrote in his latest post.

Frankie Muniz Recently Spoke About How NASCAR Racing Is More Fulfilling For HIm Than Acting

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Frankie Muniz opened up about why NASCAR racing has been more of a fulfilling experience than when he was acting.

“As an actor, like, I’ve been fortunate to do a lot of great things and people tell me, ‘I love your show, or I love this or love that,’ but, you know, it’s all based on opinion,” the Agent Cody Banks star explained. “I could show up to work as an actor and dedicate my life to the role and feel like I did the best job ever.”

He continued, “And then people see it and go, ‘Yeah, it was okay. I didn’t like it.’ Where, as a race car driver, it’s not subjective. It’s in black and white. You either win and you’re the fastest or you’re slow.”

Munzie then noted that his career shift threw him off the “deep end” of things. “When I do something, I like to commit fully, right? I mean, people go, ‘What are your hobbies?’ I don’t have hobbies. I want to be the best at whatever it is I do. And if I can’t dedicate the time and effort to do that, I just won’t do it. I don’t want to be mediocre. That’s not fun.”

Frankie Muniz then shared he is planning to race full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, starting in 2025.