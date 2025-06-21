Driver Accused In Hit-And-Run Killing Of Netflix Real Estate Star Arrested In The Hamptons

Following a manhunt, a 32-year-old woman has been arrested following an alleged hit-and-run crash that killed Sara Burack, a beloved real estate agent and Netflix star featured on the popular show Million Dollar Beach House.

According to the New York Post, the Southampton Town Police Department found and arrested Amanda Kempton, a Virginia woman, on Friday, June 20. She was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in which there is a fatality.

On Saturday, the marine biologist pleaded not guilty to the charge during her arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court. Kempton was released from jail after her Manorville family put up collateral in place of her $100,000 bail.

During the hearing, her attorney, William Keahon, reportedly claimed that Kempton thought she had hit a traffic cone.

Keahon claimed that Kempton finally noticed Burack’s pink suitcase lodged underneath her vehicle once she arrived at a friend’s house. Police found her at her family’s home. They noticed that the vehicle had a damaged front end, as per prosecutors.

Before the alleged hit-and-run crash, Kempton was at a tavern, as per prosecutors. However, alcohol is not considered a factor in the case, as per Keahon.

Fatal Crash

According to Newsday, the crash took place at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 19. Responding officers found Burack on Montauk Highway in The Hamptons, having been struck by a driver, allegedly Kempton. Burack was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries later in the day.

Her death shocked the real estate world. She was a prominent figure due to her experience working for Nest Seekers International.

“I want people to remember she was an amazing person who really cared for people,” real estate agent and family friend, Paulette Corsair, told Newsday. “She was a hardworking real estate agent who was there for others. She was loved greatly by her friends and a close family.”

In an interview with Hamptons.com, Sara Burack described her love for the real estate business. She revealed how she became infatuated with it.

“I have always been intrigued by real estate projects and decided to become a broker after my experience as a summer property manager in the summer house I would rent,” she said.

Burack also promoted Million Dollar Beach House. This popular Netflix show followed Nest Seekers agents in their attempt to sell high-value properties in The Hamptons.

“Viewers will be taken into the world of the Hamptons where they will see not only beautiful multimillion-dollar beach homes and estates, but will be shown summer in the Hamptons pre-COVID,” Burack said at the time. “With scenes from broker open houses, polo games, yacht life and more, there is sure to be an awww from viewers!”