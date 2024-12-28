Drew Carey Calls Out the ‘Price Is Right’ Audience Members in Tense Moment

The Price is Right host Drew Carey wasn’t playing games when he shut down rowdy audience members for jeering a contestant on a recent episode.

The 66-year-old comedian delivered a sharp-witted comeback to his audience after they reacted unfavorably to a contestant named Brian during one of the game show’s signature segments, “Switcheroo.”

In a video shared on Instagram on Dec. 16, Brian faced a 30-second challenge to match missing numbers with five prizes: a car, an ice scraper, a massager, an iron, and a pillow. Unlike most players who rush to make quick guesses, Brian approached the task with calm precision, carefully considering each choice before locking in his answers.

“20 seconds,” Carey said as Brian made his selections. “He’s not rushing as much as everyone else that plays this game does.”

With just 10 seconds left on the clock, Brian arranged the numbered blocks in what he believed to be the correct order. However, as the buzzer sounded, the audience reacted with disappointment, groaning at the outcome of his final choices.

Carey appeared genuinely chagrined by the audience’s protests.

“Well, good morning, judgmental!” the host shot back.

How the ‘Price Is Right’ Contestant Drew Carey Defended Came Out on Top…

Although the audience reacted with disapproval, Carey revealed that Brian had answered two questions correctly. The host noted that one of Brian’s correct answers could potentially win him the car. Undeterred, Brian requested an additional 30 seconds on the clock for another attempt.

He returned to the board and rearranged the blocks for the car, but soon second-guessed his decision. Hesitating, he reset the board to its original arrangement before making a last-minute adjustment, opting instead for the lower-stakes prizes.

In a tense moment, Carey revealed that with the adjustments, Brian only had one answer right.

A clearly defeated Brian muttered “Uh-oh…” as a hopeful Carey added, “Hopefully it is the car.”

Carey then revealed the big news: Brian just scored himself a shiny new Toyota Corolla.

“Oh my God!” Brian blurted as he sprinted off the stage in excitement.

Meanwhile, The Price is Right fans were kinder in the Instagram comments than they were in the live studio audience…

“One is all you need!!! Awesome win,” one fan wrote. “Good thing he left the number that mattered most alone, wow!” another fan added. “Crazy! Lady Luck was looking down at him!” yet another fan exclaimed.