Drew Barrymore’s Ex-Husband Makes Rare Comment On Throwback Post

Celebrity breakups can be messy, but Drew Barrymore is proof that even stars can have good relationships with their exes. The actress recently posted a throwback video, and her ex-husband Will Kopelman’s reaction was so sweet.

Barrymore’s Relationship With Her Ex-Husband

Barrymore and Kopelman, an art consultant, started dating in 2011 and announced their engagement the following year. They got married in 2012 and soon welcomed their daughters, Olive and Frankie. In 2016, the couple announced they were getting a divorce.

Even though the two are no longer together, they have an amicable relationship; Barrymore even revealed that she spent Mother’s Day with Kopelman, their daughters, and Kopelman’s new wife, Alexandra “Allie” Michler. The couple got married in 2021.

Kopelman Responds To Sweet Throwback Post

A new social media post shows just how close the former couple still is. Barrymore posted a cute throwback clip of herself as a child. Barrymore started acting when she was just a year old, making a splash with roles in blockbusters like E.T. the Extraterrestrial and Firestarter.

In the video, a young Barrymore is making an appearance on a late-night show and talking about her love for New York City. “I love New York,” a ponytailed Barrymore says. “It’s my place.”

“I love L.A,” the actress continues. “But I don’t like to dress up in bikinis and go to the beach. I like to dress up warm and be in my thermies and go run around the hotel!” The studio audience was charmed by young Barrymore, and the actress’ Instagram followers loved it just as much.

“OMGGGGG,” actress Kiernan Shipka commented. Gwyneth Paltrow also left some love in the comments section, writing, “Literally. You [and] your thermies are real.” Barrymore’s fellow stars weren’t the only ones who commented on the cute video. Her ex-husband seemed to appreciate the strong genetics that run rampant in Barrymore’s family. “This is both Olive and Frankie all at once,” Kopelman wrote.

Barrymore On Her Ex’s Wife: ‘I’m Her Biggest Cheerleader’

Barrymore and Kopelman have a very close relationship; the actress is ever close friends with her ex’s wife. While appearing on the popular podcast Armchair Expert, Barrymore opened up about her friendship with Michler, saying, “She knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I’m her biggest cheerleader, but I give them space.”

The actress is also still close with Kopelman’s family, even spending holidays with her ex-husband. “We still do holidays, I still stay at their house,” Barrymore explained. “I was like, the divorce is going to happen, but nothing is going to change.” Barrymore and Kopelman might not be married anymore, but it’s clear the former couple still has a lot of love for each other.

