Drew Barrymore Is Following Whoopi Goldberg’s Advice On Dating Later In Life: ‘Maybe A Hit-And-Run Is A Better Way To Go’

Drew Barrymore recently received dating advice from an iconic source. During an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host chatted with movie legend Whoopi Goldberg. As the celebrities reflected on the last time the two sat down together, Goldberg offered up some interesting words of wisdom to Barrymore about dating.

As the 47-year-old host chatted with the star of the Sister Act movies, Barrymore was quick to ask Goldberg about her dating life. “The last time you were here, we both were single,” Barrymore reminded her guest. “You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?”

Goldberg was quick to let the host know that no, she is not dating. However, Barrymore was even faster to let the icon and fans alike know that after six years, she is dating again.

As Barrymore shared on the show, “Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried.” The host went on to admit, “I’m too good at being alone … I love it too much!”

Goldberg was happy to jump in and offer her thoughts on dating to Barrymore. The Oscar winner let the host know that it’s ok to “be alone and then not alone.” The comedian went on to compare this to a hit-and-run.

“Maybe a hit-and-run is a better way to go,” Goldberg advised. “For now until you say to yourself, ‘You know, now I really want someone to just be part of this.’ Right now, that may not be what you’re looking for, which is probably why you’re doing fine.”

A Different Take On Intimacy

Barrymore hasn’t always been good at being alone. Before calling it quits with her former husband Will Kopelman in 2016, the couple had been married for four years. They even share two daughters together—Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8.

Since breaking up with her ex-husband, Barrymore has admitted to enjoying being alone. Now that she’s older and wiser, her views on intimacy have also changed. As Barrymore wrote in a recent blog post, “At nearly 48 I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up,” the Ever After star shared. She went on to say that when she was younger, “I was looking for companionship! Validation! Excitement! Pleasure! Hedonism! Fun! And adventures!!”

Now that she’s in midlife and has kids of her own, she’s much more “cautious” when it comes to companionship. In fact, Barrymore wrote, “I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters. I know that does not include a man nor has it for a while. I’ve come to realize through working in therapy.”

