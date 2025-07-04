‘Drake and Josh’ Star Announces Birth of Baby Boy

Looks like Drake & Josh star Josh Peck just leveled up to a party of five—he’s officially a dad for the third time!

The 38-year-old announced on Instagram Wednesday that he and his wife, Paige O’Brien Peck, welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Meyer Lane.

O’Brien Peck, 34, shared two heartwarming photos of her youngest son, snugly wrapped in his baby blanket and wearing his tiny newborn cap. The proud mother of three also included a sweet snapshot of the sleeping infant dressed in a white onesie, peacefully holding a blue pacifier in his mouth.

“Meyer Lane, we love you, we love you,” the caption read alongside the sweet shots.

Of course, some high-profile pals rushed to the comments section to congratulate the proud parents.

“SUCH A CUTIE,” Josh Peck’s podcast co-host, Ben Soffer, gushed. Meanwhile, Soffer’s wife, The Toast co-host, Claudia Oshry, added, “Looks like a good guy to me!!!”

Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien in 2014. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover)

“Great name,” Southern Charm star Craig Conover wrote, adding a raised hands emoji.

“Sweet boy Meyer!!!!! Hims so loved,” Natalie Joy Viall added.

Josh Peck Dropped the News of Baby #3 Back in February

The couple announced they are expecting their third baby on Instagram back in February. Josh Peck shared a black-and-white selfie with his wife, showing her baby bump. In the photo, Peck is smiling and has his hand on her stomach, while O’Brien stands sideways to show her bump.

“I finally get a minivan. #3,” Peck wrote alongside the candid snap.

Little Meyer Lane is in good company. Peck and his wife celebrated the arrival of their first son, Max Milo, in December 2018. Four years later, in October 2022, they welcomed their second child, Shai Miller.