Dr. Oz’s Granddaughter Faints During His Swearing-In Ceremony at the White House 

Proving he’s ready to spring into action at any time, Dr. Mehmet Oz quickly reacted when his 11-year-old granddaughter suddenly fainted during his swearing-in ceremony at the White House.

Just after the TV personality/heart surgeon was being sworn in by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his granddaughter, Philomena, experienced a medical emergency inside the Oval Office.

White House aides then declared, “Everybody out!” and told the press to “get out right now.” One aide stated, “No photos.”

Dr. Oz’s family members, Daphne and Oliver Oz, were eventually seen walking Philomena out of the room.

In a statement to People, a White House spokesperson confirmed, “A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz’s swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office. We are happy to say she is okay.”

Philomena is one of Daphne and John Jovanovic’s four children. During a 2020 interview with Parade, Daphne shared how helpful it was to have a family doctor on hand. “I don’t know what I would do without a doctor on call all the time,” she said. “Because I’m so used to it. Both of my grandfathers are doctors, my dad, my uncle. So everything gets a call.”

Dr. Oz is now serving as the 17th administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Dr. Oz Praises President Trump For Being ‘Exceedingly Warm’ to His Granddaughter Following White House Medical Emergency

In a post on Instagram over the weekend, Dr. Oz and his family praised President Donald Trump for his “exceedingly warm” approach to Philomena following her White House health scare.

“Thank you to everyone who has checked in on our granddaughter Philomena after her eventful afternoon in the Oval Office,” the doctor stated. “I am grateful to report that she recovered quickly and was treated to delicious Navy Mess soft serve and some very special time speaking with President Trump while they explored the treasure drawer of the Resolute Desk together.”

Daphne also shared, “Thank you to the incredible White House team and medical staff who were so kind to her. Most of all, thank you to President Trump, who went out of his way to make both our children feel comfortable in a stressful situation.”

“He was exceedingly warm, caring, and generous,” Daphne continued. “As he spent personal time with each of them at the Resolute Desk and gifted treasures to take home.”

She further pointed out that Philomena bounced back, and her condition was nothing serious. “A more than memorable day at the White House for all of us!!” she added.