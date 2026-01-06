Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex Breaks Silence About His Recent Engagement

Weeks after Donald Trump Jr. announced his engagement to Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, his ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle finally broke her silence on the situation.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking with The New York Times, Guilfoyle discussed her ex’s new relationship milestone. “I’m happy for him,” she said. “I wish him, of course, all the best.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle first started dating Donald Trump Jr. in 2018. They quietly got engaged in 2020, but they didn’t make their engagement public until January 2022.

Following the news that Trump Jr. was dating another woman in late 2024, the couple ended their relationship.

Despite the break-up with Trump Jr., Guilfoyle still remains loyal to his father.

Speaking about her sense of loyalty to everyone in her life, Guilfoyle said. “I think anyone that you talk to is going to tell you that I’m an incredibly loyal person. I have tremendous stamina. That’s one of the things the president loves about me, that I’m loyal, I’m smart, that I’m effective. And I’ll do whatever it takes to get the job done.”

Since the break-up, Guilfoyle has been the ambassador to Greece under the second Trump administration.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Doesn’t Believe Donald Trump Jr.’s New Relationship Will Last

Although she seemed happy for her ex, Guilfoyle allegedly doesn’t believe his relationship with Anderson will last.

A source close to Guilfoyle revealed to PEOPLE what they claim are her true thoughts on the engagement. “Kimberly knows Don well, and they’re still great friends, but she has major concerns when it comes to his relationship with Bettina.”

They further noted, “The engagement was difficult for Kimberly to see, and she felt it only added to her doubts about the relationship.”

The insider further noted that Guilfoyle only wants what’s best for her ex. However, she doesn’t think Anderson is “well-suited” for President Trump’s eldest son.

“Kimberly has a hard time seeing the headlines about their relationship because she doesn’t believe it’s built to last,” the source said. “She feels Bettina is more interested in the prestige and attention that comes with being connected to the Trump family and doesn’t think she’d be with Don if it weren’t for that.”

The insider added that, to Guilfoyle, the break-up is still fresh. “As recently as not that long ago, Kimberly and Don still hadn’t completely moved out of each other’s places, and Don still had many of his belongings at Kimberly’s home, including clothes and shoes.”

Donald Trump Jr. confirmed his engagement to Bettina Anderson on Dec. 15. “I’m not usually at a loss for words, because I’m usually doing the ranting and raving really well,” he said during the announcement. “I want to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘Yes.'”

“I get to marry the love of my life,” Anderson added. “And I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you.”