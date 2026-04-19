4 Failed Muppets Projects We Need Disney to Revive ASAP

Disney owns one of the most beloved comedy ensembles in entertainment history, yet the Muppets still struggle to find a consistent footing in the modern era. Over the past few decades, several promising projects have fizzled out or ended too soon.

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Each one offered a glimpse of how Kermit and company could evolve, if only they were given another shot. Here are four failed or stalled Muppets projects that deserve an immediate revival.

‘Muppets Live Another Day’

ABC pulled the plug on this ambitious series before cameras even rolled in 2019. Conceived as a darker, mockumentary-style comedy, the show would have followed the Muppets years after a major event, reportedly the disappearance of Kermit.

The creative team aimed for a more serialized and character-driven tone than previous outings. While the premise divided early reactions, it showed a willingness to push boundaries. In today’s streaming landscape, where bold reimaginings thrive, the concept feels much more viable.

‘The Muppets’

This primetime reboot arrived with high expectations and a modern, workplace sitcom format. The show leaned into adult humor and behind-the-scenes chaos but struggled to balance satire with the warmth fans expect.

ABC cancelled it after one season. The series found its footing creatively in its later episodes, suggesting the format needed refinement instead of not abandonment. I do feel that a second attempt could easily succeed.

‘Muppets Now’

Disney+ launched this unscripted-style series during the pandemic, featuring short-form sketches and celebrity cameos.

While the format allowed flexibility, it lacked the narrative cohesion that traditionally anchors Muppet productions. Critics and fans noted the inconsistency, and the show quietly ended after one season.

If stronger storylines could be crafted, this show could become quite the hit.

‘The Cheapest Muppet Movie Ever Made’

Originally developed in the 1980s, this meta comedy would have seen the Muppets staging a full-scale movie with almost no budget.

The script leaned heavily into self-aware humor and backstage antics, elements that later became staples of the franchise. Despite its potential, the project never moved forward.

Revisiting this idea today could deliver exactly the kind of clever, low-cost storytelling that suits both the characters and modern audiences.