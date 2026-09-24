Dollywood Announced Permanent Change Just Days Before Dolly Parton’s Passing

The bald eagles who lived at Dollywood are going to be calling a new place home. Shortly before the death of Dolly Parton, it was announced that they will be moving to a new location.

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On August 21, the American Eagle Foundation announced the “next chapter of their longstanding partnership” with Dollywood Parks & Resorts in a press release.

They explained that the non-releasable bald eagles who had lived at Dollywood would make the American Eagle Foundation’s conservation and educational campus their permanent home. The eagles have been living at the 50-acre space in Kodak, Tennessee since the Eagle Mountain Sanctuary at Dollywood was damaged earlier this year.

A storm on April 19 uprooted a tree at the sanctuary, FOX8Live reported at the time. Three bald eagles were able to escape. One was quickly found the following weekend, but the other two took more time to locate.

“Eagle Mountain Sanctuary has played an extraordinary role in our history and in helping generations of people understand and appreciate these magnificent birds,” Chief Executive Officer of American Eagle Foundation Lori Moore said in a statement.

“As we look to the future, our Kodak campus gives us an exciting opportunity to build upon that legacy, expand our conservation and educational work, and provide an outstanding permanent home for the bald eagles in our care. We are tremendously grateful for Dollywood’s partnership over the past 35 years and are excited about what we can continue to accomplish together.”

Eugene Naughton, President of Dollywood Parks & Resorts also provided a statement.

“For 35 years, our partnership with the American Eagle Foundation has allowed millions of Dollywood guests to learn about and appreciate the bald eagle and other birds of prey,” he said.

“We’re incredibly proud of what this partnership has accomplished. We look forward to continuing our work together, and we plan to continue inspiring our guests to care for these remarkable birds and the natural world around us.”

Dollywood will continue their Birds of Prey program at the Wings of America Theater, featuring bald eagles from the foundation, along with lessons about conservation.