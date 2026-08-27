Dolly Parton’s Sister Breaks Her Silence on Her Passing

Dolly Parton’s younger sister Stella is giving us a glimpse into their relationship as she mourns. The “Jolene” singer died on August 25 at the age of 80 after being treated for cancer.

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“Dolly got her wings this past Tuesday,” Stella said in a message on Instagram. “If anyone gets to heaven I’m sure she made it right on time. I know she’s showing out big time, all her sparkles and shine. That was my sister’s way.”

She went on to share that she and Dolly would have their morning coffee together over the phone “every Tuesday.” Due to their farm upbringing, Stella noted that they still got up before the sun rose.’

“As she liked to say: ‘shoot Tedda we get more work done before the sun comes up than most folks do all day long!’” During the calls, the sisters would “catch up on gossip, as sisters do, and drink coffee and make plans, as it has always been our way.”

“My Tuesday morning coffee time will never be the same but her love, respect and goodness will remain,” she added.

In her post, Stella gave insight into her older sister’s frame of mind right up until her death.

“My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I’ve ever known,” Stella said. “What the world saw is exactly who she was, so much so, she told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future.”

“My sister was always thinking of others and if you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up and give more of your time and resources, as she continued to do to the very end,” she wrote.

In the end, she went on to thank people for their “outpouring of love and respect” since Dolly’s death. “Your love and respect for her is deeply felt by all of us who loved her first, and it helps us as we grieve her passing through our lives!”

“Dolly loved the world and everyone in it,” Stella said. “I would criticize and complain about it and she would laugh and say; ‘shoot Tedda, we’ve got more important things to do than worry about their silly asses.’ She was right and she proved it everyday.”

“She left the world a better place by being in it so let’s follow her example.”