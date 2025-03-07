Dolly Parton Shares ‘Love Note’ to Friends After Death of Husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who offered their support following the passing of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean.

Videos by Suggest

On March 6, the country music legend shared a message on Instagram, thanking fans and loved ones for their support and kindness.

“This is a love note to family, friends, and fans,” Parton wrote. “Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl.”

“I can’t reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me,” she added. “He is in God’s arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you.”

Dean mostly avoided the spotlight, but he was greatly loved by her fans. Following Parton’s announcement of his passing on March 3, her social media pages have been overwhelmed with heartfelt condolences.

The couple were married for nearly 60 years.

Of course, fans once again flooded the comments to dhow their support for Parton following her husband’s passing.

“We all love you, Dolly,” one fan wrote. “We love you so much! He is in God’s arms! That’s so true,” another fan added. “Lots of love to you and your family during this difficult time Dolly,” a third fan added.

Dolly Parton Also Dedicated a New Song to Her Late Husband, Carl Dean

Not long after sharing her “Love note,” Parton posted a new song in honor of Dean.

“I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old, Parton wrote in the post about the song, titled “If You Hadn’t Been There.”

“We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together,” she added. “Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him.”

On Monday, Parton confirmed Dean’s death at 82 on Instagram. “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” she wrote then. “Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

Dean is survived by his wife, Parton, and his siblings, Sandra and Donnie.