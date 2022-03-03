Dolly Parton Is A Secret Lover Of Taco Bell–And Here’s Her Go-To Order

With a heart of gold, a knack for bringing people together, and an incredible voice to match, Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Despite her stardom across the board from acting, to songwriting and philanthropy–Parton is always keeping in touch with her Smoky Mountain roots, with her favorite southern dishes.

While the kitchen is the heart of the home, Parton doesn’t always have time to cook. As it turns out, funding vaccine research, writing her first thriller, Run, Rose, Run, and writing songs takes time. In fact, America’s Sweetheart admitted that when she has no time to cook, she and her husband, Carl Dean, love fast-food restaurants, especially Taco Bell.

Surprisingly, when asked what her go-to order is, Parton revealed she enjoys a more simple meal without the frills.

Dolly Parton’s Go-To Taco Bell Order

Dolly’s magnetic outgoing personality and big hair led us to expect the same from her Taco Bell order, or so we thought. Interestingly, though, the East Tennessee sweetheart keeps things simple with a Taco Supreme and a side of rice and beans.

In an interview with Insider, Parton explained, “So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that. And I get an order of rice and beans. And I get mild sauce. I don’t like to get it too hot and ruin everything.”

When it comes to the hard shell versus soft shell debate, Parton said she prefers soft shell tacos. While Partons isn’t against team hard-shell taco, she believes they don’t hold up as well on the road, saying they, “fall apart so bad.”

Additionally, Parton mentioned Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, which is a bit more adventurous than what she typically orders. Unbeknownst to her, this beloved Taco Bell item hasn’t been available since September 2020, which created quite the stir amongst fans.

“They used to make a little—I think they still do it—one of the restaurants, they make a little Mexican pizza,” Parton said, “which is also good. I love that.”

In response to a question of whether Taco Bell should bring back its Mexican pizza, Parton responded with an affirmative answer, “I think they should!”

