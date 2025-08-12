Dolly Parton Mourns Death of One of Her ‘Dearest Friends’

Months after the loss of her husband, Carl Dean, Dolly Parton mourns the death of one of her dearest friends and fellow country singer, Jeannie Seely.

In a post on Instagram, Parton issued a special tribute to Seely.

“I have known Jeannie Seely since we were early on in Nashville, ” Dolly Parton wrote. “She was one of my dearest friends. I think she was one of the greater singers in Nashville and she had a wonderful sense of humor. We had many wonderful laughs together, cried over certain things together, and she will be missed.”

Seely passed away earlier this month at the Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. She was 85 years old.

The cause of the country legend’s death was complications from an intestinal infection. She had two emergency abdominal surgeries and other health issues earlier this year. Her husband, Eugene Ward, passed away from cancer in December.

In a special tribute to Seely, the Grand Ole Opry shared on Instagram, “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a true icon to us here at the Opry, Mrs. Jeannie Seely.”

The famed country music venue also shared several photos of Seely performing on its stage over the years.

Seely notably appeared on the Grand Ole Opry’s radio program more than any other performer. She was also the first singer to record a live album on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

“I feel very fortunate to be part of the Opry tradition,” she once said. “And I truly am indebted to all the wonderful fans who have supported me over the years.”

The Grand Ole Opry Will Honor Jeannie Seely in a Public Memorial Service Later This Month

According to PEOPLE, the Grand Ole Opry will be honoring Jeannie Seely in a public memorial service on Aug. 14. The service will start at 11 a.m. and will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

The memorial service has been dubbed “Jeannie Seely’s 5,389th Opry Show,” honoring the country legend’s record of Grand Ole Opry performances.

In lieu of flowers, Seely’s family has requested that mourners consider donating to the Opry Trust Fund.

Those who cannot attend the event in person may tune in on WSM 650 AM or watch the livestream through Vimeo.